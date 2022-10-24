ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored with USPS stamp

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a U.S. Postal Service stamp next year.

According to The Associated Press, the USPS announced Monday that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be getting a stamp.

The USPS said in a news release that Ginsburg started her career as an activist lawyer who fought gender discrimination, was a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture.”

Ginsburg was the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States according to USPS.

The stamp features an oil painting of Justice Ginsburg facing the viewer in her black judicial robe with an intricate white collar. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with art by Michael J. Deas, based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham,” USPS said in the news release.

The release of the Ginsburg stamp will be among other stamps the USPS is expecting to release in 2023, including Ernest J. Gaines, Toni Morrison, Roy Lichtenstein, women’s soccer and more, according to the news release from USPS.

According to the AP, Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. Her stamp will be a first-class “forever” stamp that will be available to purchase next year. No specific date has yet been released.

The first-class stamp costs 60 cents currently but this will change to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023, according to the AP.

