Lee Dreher
3d ago
Oh boy these people can’t drive as it is, can’t merge hits their breaks on interstate, can’t or won’t do the speed limits, too scary for them I guess therefore no glow of traffic. Pull out in front of people and no sense of urgency to move just go slow and remain under speed. I would love to see these idiots in a real city 🤣🤣 or on real winter roads like Wyoming
Reply(1)
8
concerned American
3d ago
Great let's see how these new residents of Idaho deal with our winter weather 😀
Reply(4)
11
kmvt
TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
Idaho is Home to 11 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America
The days are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. Snow is already falling at some of Idaho’s mountain resorts. Winter adventures are right around the corner!. With another change in seasons on the way, the USA Today is on a mission to find the best of the best...
Post Register
Showers again tomorrow, but then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Here we are, on the eve of another storm moving into Western Idaho. This will bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow with highs in the upper 40’s. While the storm is not very strong it will help to reinforce the chilly air already in place and the mountains will see an additional 1-3” of snow.
5 Scenic Drives for Amazing Fall Foliage Less Than 3 Hours from Boise
Seriously, we can’t get enough of this beautiful Fall weather here in Idaho, right? I am repeatedly amazed right now by the foliage and the colors of the trees and the cool, crisp air, especially in the morning. I wish it could stay Fall forever!. However, it’s typical here...
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: More valley rain, mountain snow moving in
The wind will pick up during the afternoon Wednesday, gusting to 30 mph at times in Boise. Temps in the upper 40's and low 50's will feel like the upper 30's.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
KIVI-TV
'Do the rot thing': fall clean up advice from the Idaho Department of Lands
Do the 'rot' thing. That's the advice from Matthew Perkins, Urban & Community Forestry Program manager at the Idaho Department of Lands. In a guest opinion release, Perkins encourages home owners to recycle fall leaves. Instead of raking and bagging, Perkins suggests shredding leaves with the lawnmower, and leaving them to decompose.
Is It Time To Ditch Daylight Savings?
Well it is almost that time again. Time when most of the country falls back an hour. We change the clocks on November 6th this year. Historically speaking the daylight savings was done for farmers to be able to take advantage of the most light during waking hours. Nowadays, even most farmers are not into daylight savings anymore and it is not having a big impact positively for anything. Sleep experts for years have raised the concern of the change on our internal clock, worrying that resetting it twice a year will and does have negative effects on our bodies.
15 of the Coziest Places to Warm Up With Soup in Boise
The trees are showing off their beautiful fall colors. It’s getting dark before 7 p.m. Temperatures dropped dramatically in a matter of days. What does all of this mean?. Technically, it means we’re experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm up after coming in from a chilly autumn walk along the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup.
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
Post Register
Unsettled weather for a while
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Like ducks in a row, storms are lining up in the Pacific Ocean and all of them have their sights set on the Northwest part of the country. While neither of the storms are very strong, the important thing to remember is that they are forming and the storm killing dome of high pressure shows no signs of returning at least for the next two weeks.
Post Register
The weekend storm was just the start
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
5 Times Animals Made Crazy History in Idaho
I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because let's face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes. According to Only In Your State here are some crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Comments / 9