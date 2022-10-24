TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa area picked up just under 1.5 inches of rainfall to start off the week. While this was one of the lighter amounts in Green Country, it was the heaviest rainfall Tulsa has seen in months. Overall, has received about 28 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, 2022. This is a rainfall deficit of nearly 7 inches for the year.

