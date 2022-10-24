Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fire chief concerned marijuana grow waste is ending up in Keystone Lake
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Keith Buntin is the fire chief for the volunteer department at Station 58 in Pawnee County. He took pictures of what appears to be gloves, cans and other trash partially buried under mulch near Keystone Lake. He says he found the mess while responding to a fire a couple months ago.
news9.com
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
okcfox.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
News On 6
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Power outage causes traffic and early business closures in Bixby
UPDATE (10/25/22, 7:29 p.m.) — PSO has reported that power has been restored to all customers affected by the outage. Public Service of Oklahoma [PSO] is currently working on restoring power back to about 1,973 customers between East 121st Street South and East 145th Street South on Memorial Drive.
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
Justus-Tiawa schools in Rogers County closed due to power outage
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Justus-Tiawa Public Schools are closed Tuesday due to power outages. The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday. PSO reports several outages across Green...
Much more rain needed to break the drought in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa area picked up just under 1.5 inches of rainfall to start off the week. While this was one of the lighter amounts in Green Country, it was the heaviest rainfall Tulsa has seen in months. Overall, has received about 28 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, 2022. This is a rainfall deficit of nearly 7 inches for the year.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Overturned semi causes traffic backup on Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the Will Rogers Turnpike westbound is down to one lane after a semi crashed and overturned southwest of Claremore Wednesday afternoon. Troopers are on the scene to investigate the crash. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
Crews battle grassfires in Rogers County
Local firefighter crews had a busy Saturday around Rogers County, battling wildfires in the gusting wind.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Comments / 1