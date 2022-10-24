ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Power outage causes traffic and early business closures in Bixby

UPDATE (10/25/22, 7:29 p.m.) — PSO has reported that power has been restored to all customers affected by the outage. Public Service of Oklahoma [PSO] is currently working on restoring power back to about 1,973 customers between East 121st Street South and East 145th Street South on Memorial Drive.
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Much more rain needed to break the drought in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa area picked up just under 1.5 inches of rainfall to start off the week. While this was one of the lighter amounts in Green Country, it was the heaviest rainfall Tulsa has seen in months. Overall, has received about 28 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, 2022. This is a rainfall deficit of nearly 7 inches for the year.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE

