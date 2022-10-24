Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
Eater
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge
Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
foodgressing.com
Cork & Batter Inglewood CA – A New Elevated Dining Destination
Newly opened in the heart of Inglewood California’s entertainment and sports district is Cork & Batter. The impressive three-level build, located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino, is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers.
KTLA.com
Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court
Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America
The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood
Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
Comments / 0