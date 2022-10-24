ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Cork & Batter Inglewood CA – A New Elevated Dining Destination

Newly opened in the heart of Inglewood California’s entertainment and sports district is Cork & Batter. The impressive three-level build, located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino, is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court

Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports.   “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA

