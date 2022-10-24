Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...

