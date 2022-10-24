ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman welcomes physician

NORWALK — Dr. Preet Gudimella has joined Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman as a primary care physician. He is board certified in Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Preet Gudimella to our Fisher-Titus family,” said Dr. Brent Burkey, president and CEO of Fisher-Titus “He brings a wealth of diverse knowledge and a passion for rural health and we are excited to have him as part of the dedicated team serving patients in Wakeman.”

A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine in North Brunswick, N.J., Dr. Gudimella completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In addition to his medical studies, Dr. Gudimella has an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and became a Software Engineer through Fullstack Academy in New York City.

Dr. Gudimella encourages evidence-based lifestyle practices involving fitness, nutrition and alternative techniques to prevent and alleviate chronic illness with his patients. He sees patients of all ages and is interested in treating both chronic and acute illnesses and performing outpatient procedures.

Dr. Preet Gudimella said he is excited to be practicing alongside his twin sister, Dr. Preeti Gudimella, who joined Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Wakeman in 2021. They are both part of the Wakeman team that also includes Dr. Christina Canfield and Dr. Samuel E. Ross. To schedule an appointment, call 419-660-2900 or visit fishertitus.org/schedule.

