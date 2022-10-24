ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL

A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing

The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
CORTEZ, FL
fox13news.com

This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy