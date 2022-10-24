Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
sarasotamagazine.com
After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing
The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
fox13news.com
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
