Dekalb County, AL

CBS 42

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 27th

Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg, charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, by the Leesburg Police Department. Chase Kirby, 43 of Centre, arrested on warrants for 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cherokee County Sheriff department. Mitchell Slayton,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee Corners Evacuated

Just before 11 a.m. today, the Cherokee Corners Shopping area in west Centre was evacuated due to an apparent gas leak. The employees of World Finance began to smell gas and notified Central Dispatch. The Centre Fire Department responded and then called for all the adjacent buildings to be evacuated until the gas company could check the situation. The Cherokee Electric Cooperative turned off the service to the shopping area until all was cleared. At 11:21, the Fire Department notified Central Dispatch all was clear and the employees of the 9 different businesses were allowed to go back inside.
CENTRE, AL
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
CBS 42

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial

A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Grundy County Herald

Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford

Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Alabama Now

Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says

An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
SPRINGVILLE, AL

