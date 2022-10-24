Read full article on original website
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
Woman killed in crash near Valley Head
A Valley Head woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
GUILTY: Alabama jury finds Jimmy Spencer guilty on all counts
A jury has found Jimmy Spencer guilty on seven counts of capital murder for the murder of three people in Guntersville in 2018.
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
Alabama man’s car found in Coosa River nearly 40 years after going missing
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – A body discovered in a car submerged in the Coosa River has been identified as a missing Rainbow City man from Rainbow City who disappeared nearly 40 years ago. On April 16, 1983, Alan Livingston was reported missing by a coworker who had not seen him for several days. According to […]
HPD: Child burned by hot food, hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
On Wednesday, Huntsville Police told News 19 that the child was expected to be okay.
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 27th
Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg, charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, by the Leesburg Police Department. Chase Kirby, 43 of Centre, arrested on warrants for 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cherokee County Sheriff department. Mitchell Slayton,...
Cherokee Corners Evacuated
Just before 11 a.m. today, the Cherokee Corners Shopping area in west Centre was evacuated due to an apparent gas leak. The employees of World Finance began to smell gas and notified Central Dispatch. The Centre Fire Department responded and then called for all the adjacent buildings to be evacuated until the gas company could check the situation. The Cherokee Electric Cooperative turned off the service to the shopping area until all was cleared. At 11:21, the Fire Department notified Central Dispatch all was clear and the employees of the 9 different businesses were allowed to go back inside.
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial
A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says
An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
