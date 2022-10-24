ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate

We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
GREENSBORO, NC
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Wake Forest

It's game day! Louisville hosts No. 10 Wake Forest at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium. A 3-point underdog, the Cardinals are seeking to win a third straight game and inch closer to bowl eligibility. Led by quarterback Sam Hartman, the Demon Deacons offense is averaging 41 points a game. Will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
