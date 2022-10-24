Radioactive cat litter from Tilton diverts delivery of waste going to Concord

Read full article on original website
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
WMUR.com
Mystery of contamination continues for Rye after two weeks of boil water order
RYE, N.H. — A boil water order is going on its third week in Rye, affecting more than a thousand homes, and officials still don't know the cause of the contamination. “You want to rinse your toothbrush under the faucet — you can't do that, you have to have a bottle of water in the bathroom,” said Patrick Phelan, a Rye resident.
laconiadailysun.com
Lawton Read receives Golden Hammer Award
WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”. “He is...
NBC Philadelphia
That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video
Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?. Well, this beaver did just that, and it's adorable. Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.
WMUR.com
American Medical Response expands 'Earn While You Learn' program to fill staffing roles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Local fire and emergency medical crews are hoping that expanding training will help fill their staffing shortages stemming from the pandemic. American Medical Response ambulance service is offering an expansion of its "Earn While You Learn" course. “Our healthcare system has been impacted in so many...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season. Halloween has become another holiday in which...
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Homsi: Lakefront property not worth benefits when being bullied by board
Governor's Island Club, Inc. and attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law are threatening once again to force me and my family out of our primary home in Laconia by enforcing a Writ of Execution to sell our home for their financial gain after claiming they have no intention to do such harm.
WMUR.com
RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say
MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
WMUR.com
Paintball guns fired at Rindge police after arson, criminal mischief Saturday
RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police said they are looking for suspects in a series of crimes at Ringe Town Common Saturday night. Police said in a Facebook post "numerous" people committed crimes like arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct intermittently over three hours. This content is imported from Facebook....
If You Want a Colorful New England Spring, The University of New Hampshire Says to Plant This Now
Fall is the best time to take advantage of the cooler weather and soil by doing some gardening before the first freeze. Taking advantage of this time of year means a colorful, beautiful yard for those who take an hour or so to plant bulbs. The University of New Hampshire...
When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say
A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
