7 numbers that tell tale of Chargers' loss to Seahawks

By Gavino Borquez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcLDD_0il7X64600

The Chargers fell to 4-3 after a 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Here are seven numbers that tell the story of the Bolts’ dropping the Week 7 matchup.

6.3

The Chargers’ run defense had its highs and lows in the first six games of the season. On Sunday, the team in that department was leaky, as they allowed 200-plus rushing yards and 6.3 yards per carry.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III finished with 23 carries for 168 yards and two scores, including a 74-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the touchdown play, which came outside the tackle, a firm edge was not set, and second and third-level players did not rally to the football, something I said was critical before the game.

2.5

The Chargers’ run offense has been maddening this season. And in this case, the group’s output was just that against the Seahawks.

One thing that wasn’t in Los Angeles’ favor was being without Joshua Kelley, the team’s most productive rusher, as he was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Kelley was averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

But the offensive line struggled to hold the point of attack and clear holes, and as a result, the Chargers’ running backs averaged just 2.5 YPC. Rookie Isaiah Spiller had just one carry that went for a loss of five yards.

3, 5

The Chargers have done a good job of playing from behind this season, despite it never being ideal. However, the inability to start strong on offense returned to bite them down the stretch.

The first three drives consisted of a turnover on downs, an interception, and a fumble before back-to-back touchdowns by Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams. Before the scores, they were down 17-0.

After cutting the deficit to three points, the offense’s sputtering continued, as the Bolts punted on five straight possession before getting stopped short on fourth down again.

Not being able to run the football, Justin Herbert making poor decisions and throws, the offensive line allowing a lot of pressure and the team’s top wide receiver, Keenan Allen being limited had the offense at a stall.

13, 14, 11

The Chargers’ defense made too many mistakes on third down, allowing the Seahawks to convert on five of their nine attempts. Three of those came on 3rd-and-13, 14 and 11.

The first came on the Seahawks’ second drive at their own 40 when Geno Smith threw an incomplete pass. But a pass interference call on Bryce Callahan kept the drive alive.

A few plays later, Seattle was at Los Angeles’ 20. But the Chargers couldn’t force a field goal try, as Smith found Marquise Goodwin for a 20-yard touchdown.

Later in the game, the Seahawks had third-and-11 at the Bolts’ 48. Seattle moved the chains when Smith found Tyler Lockett for a 12-yard gain. That drive lasted more than 10 minutes, resulting in a field goal.

All of this speaks to Los Angeles’ lack of discipline, struggling to get any pressure and playing sound coverage to keep them in front of the first-down marker.

