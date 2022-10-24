This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.

