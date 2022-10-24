Math declines on national report card mirror Ohio trends

The coronavirus pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.

And while Toledo and other northwest Ohio school districts weren’t among the 26 large urban school districts analyzed in the national education progress results, those schools have seen a similar trend of proficiency score declines — particularly in math — on the Ohio School Report Cards.

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in its average test scores, with some simply treading water at best.

Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.

In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped, math scores plummeted by the largest margins in the history of the NAEP test, which began in 1969.

Math scores were worst among eighth graders, with 38 percent earning scores deemed “below basic” — a cutoff that measures, for example, whether students can find the third angle of a triangle if they’re given the other two. That’s worse than 2019, when 31 percent of eighth graders scored below that level.

No part of the country was exempt. Every region saw test scores slide, and every state saw declines in at least one subject.

Locally, Toledo Public Schools and other districts from Oregon to Washington Local Schools saw the percentage of eighth-grade students who scored proficient or higher on state tests drop between 15.5 and 27.8 percentage points from 2019 to 2022, according to Ohio Department of Education data. TPS dropped to the lowest percentage of proficiency among the group, from 31.2 percent of eighth grade test-takers scoring proficient in math before the pandemic in 2019 to 15.7 percent doing so last school year.

Springfield had the largest drop — from 68.5 percent scoring proficient in 2019 to 40.7 percent doing so in 2022 — while Perrysburg was one of the few districts to see a slight increase, from 85.6 to 87.5 percent of eighth graders scoring proficient or higher.

Middle school has been recognized as a time when many students’ grades tend to slide overall, which then also shows in the first or second years of high school, said Jim Gault, TPS executive transformational leader of curriculum. The struggle historically has been to help students recover from that academic score dip. But the pandemic has exacerbated those issues, particularly for middle schoolers.

“It's as if districts were put into a time machine and transported, you know, back in some cases, many years to where we’re seeing the results that we're seeing now,” Mr. Gault said. “And schools have to continue to work to improve that for students, and TPS is no different than what is happening across the country.

“I think the pandemic has had a big hit on our middle school students, and actually, even into our high schools,” he added. “A lot of it, I think, has to do with social emotional learning in terms of not only COVID, but if you go back several years. Some of these students were new in their reading in terms of learning, starting to read now for content as opposed to learning how to read, and so I think that has had an impact.”

Testing critics caution against putting too much stock in exams like NAEP, but many educators agree that the skills it aims to measure are critical. Students who take longer to master reading are more likely to drop out and end up in the criminal justice system, research has found. And eighth grade is seen as a pivotal time to develop skills for math, science, and technology careers.

Nationwide, several major districts saw test scores fall by more than 10 points. Cleveland, which was the only Ohio school district included in the education progress assessment, saw the largest single drop, falling 16 points in fourth-grade reading, along with a 15-point decline in fourth-grade math. Baltimore and Tennessee’s Shelby County also saw precipitous declines.

“This is more confirmation that the pandemic hit us really hard,” said Eric Gordon, chief executive for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. To help students recover, the school system has beefed up summer school and added after-school tutoring.

“I’m not concerned that they can’t or won’t recover,” Mr. Gordon said. “I’m concerned that the country won’t stay focused on getting kids caught up.”

Local and national education officials agree it’s no surprise that children are behind. The pandemic upended every facet of life and left millions learning from home for months or more.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it’s a sign that schools need to redouble their efforts, using billions of dollars that Congress gave schools to help students recover.

“Let me be very clear: These results are not acceptable,” Mr. Cardona said.

The NAEP test is typically given every two years. It was taken between January and March by a sample of students in every state, along with 26 of the nation’s largest school districts. Scores had been stalling even before the pandemic, but the new results show decreases on a scale not seen before.

The results show a reversal of progress on math scores, which had made big gains since the 1990s. Reading, by contrast, had changed little in recent decades, so even this year’s relatively small decreases put the averages back to where they were in 1992.

Most concerning, however, are the gaps between students.

Confirming what many had feared, racial inequities appear to have widened during the pandemic. In fourth grade, Black and Hispanic students saw bigger decreases than white students, widening gaps that have persisted for decades.

Inequities were also reflected in a growing gap between higher and lower-performing students. In math and reading, scores fell most sharply among the lowest performing students, creating a widening chasm between struggling students and the rest of their peers.

Surveys done as part of this year’s test illustrate the divide.

When schools shifted to remote learning, higher-performing students were far more likely to have reliable access to quiet spaces, computers, and help from their teachers, the survey found.

The results make clear that schools must address the “long-standing and systemic shortcomings of our education system,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Los Angeles schools and a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets the policies for the test.

“While the pandemic was a blow to schools and communities, we cannot use it as an excuse,” he said. “We have to stay committed to high standards and expectations and help every child succeed.”

Other recent studies have found that students who spent longer periods learning online suffered greater setbacks. But the NAEP results show no clear connection. Areas that returned to the classroom quickly still saw significant declines, and cities — which were more likely to stay remote longer — actually saw milder decreases than suburban districts, according to the results.

Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said the results raise new questions about what will happen to students who appear to be far behind in attaining those skills.

“We want our students to be prepared globally for STEM careers, science and technology and engineering,” she said. “This puts all of that at risk. We have to do a reset. This is a very serious issue, and it’s not going to go away on its own.”

Information from The Blade’s news services was used in this report.