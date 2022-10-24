Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thenewshouse.com
Sports SUmmary: Syracuse football suffers first loss of the year to No. 5 Clemson
After six games filled with game winning drives, ACC player of the week awards and victories, Syracuse’s undefeated season came to a close on Saturday in Death Valley against Clemson, falling 27-21. The Orange, now ranked No. 16, had an 11-point lead going into the half. However, a quarterback...
thenewshouse.com
Charlie Burg Returns to Syracuse at the Westcott Theater
This past Saturday, singer-songwriter Charlie Burg returned to Syracuse for the weekend and put on a performance at The Westcott Theater. The lighting and overall ambiance of the theater captivated the audience. As soon as Burg stepped onto the stage, he had a radiantly positive attitude. Before saying anything, he jumped straight into his first song, “Chicago (Take it or Leave It).” The audience danced along to the upbeat song.
thenewshouse.com
A Quick History of University Union Television since 1977
On September 26th, University Union announced the return of University Union TV, or UUTV, bringing the TV station back on campus after 18 years. The organization hopes that the platform will give them the opportunity to showcase more behind-the-scenes elements of University Union and expand their media presence. “It’s an...
thenewshouse.com
Diwali celebrations bring laughter and light to the Orange Grove
On Monday night, the Orange Grove was transformed with art displays and candlelight as members of the Syracuse University community gathered to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Professor Romita Ray has organized the event over the years, and this year marks the sixth celebration on SU’s campus. Ray...
Comments / 0