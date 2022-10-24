ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewshouse.com

Charlie Burg Returns to Syracuse at the Westcott Theater

This past Saturday, singer-songwriter Charlie Burg returned to Syracuse for the weekend and put on a performance at The Westcott Theater. The lighting and overall ambiance of the theater captivated the audience. As soon as Burg stepped onto the stage, he had a radiantly positive attitude. Before saying anything, he jumped straight into his first song, “Chicago (Take it or Leave It).” The audience danced along to the upbeat song.
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

A Quick History of University Union Television since 1977

On September 26th, University Union announced the return of University Union TV, or UUTV, bringing the TV station back on campus after 18 years. The organization hopes that the platform will give them the opportunity to showcase more behind-the-scenes elements of University Union and expand their media presence. “It’s an...
thenewshouse.com

Diwali celebrations bring laughter and light to the Orange Grove

On Monday night, the Orange Grove was transformed with art displays and candlelight as members of the Syracuse University community gathered to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Professor Romita Ray has organized the event over the years, and this year marks the sixth celebration on SU’s campus. Ray...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy