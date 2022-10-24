This past Saturday, singer-songwriter Charlie Burg returned to Syracuse for the weekend and put on a performance at The Westcott Theater. The lighting and overall ambiance of the theater captivated the audience. As soon as Burg stepped onto the stage, he had a radiantly positive attitude. Before saying anything, he jumped straight into his first song, “Chicago (Take it or Leave It).” The audience danced along to the upbeat song.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO