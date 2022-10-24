Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School District Standardized Test Scores Post Big Drops Between 2019, 2022
Overall student test scores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District dropped 8.87% in math and 6.37% in English, according to 2022 information released from the California Department of Education last week. In terms of overall percentages, 48% of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 36%...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Noozhawk
Days Before Santa Barbara County Meeting, Protesters Rally to Save Modoc Trees
Warren Thomas calls it the "kill zone." A row of Canary Island palm trees that lines Modoc Road is marked for destruction as part of a Santa Barbara County plan to build a bike path. Wearing a black "805" hat, a green Modoc Preserve shirt and a camera around his...
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Crystal Guzman, El Camino Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
Noozhawk
Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Named New Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at UCSB
One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew well from her upbringing by parents with an affinity for history.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Oct. 28, 2022
I followed Noozhawk’s recent series on the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, “Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Cutting-Edge Care Sets Santa Barbara Apart,” and had to thank you for running this series. Not many people may realize how lucky we are to have this fine facility with such caring staff....
Noozhawk
Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge
The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
Noozhawk
Natural Cafe on State Street to Shut Down Over Homeless, Parklets and Rats
Another one of downtown Santa Barbara's flagship local restaurants is fleeing State Street. The Natural Cafe at 508 State St. is closing its doors after 30 years. The lease is up in March 2023, and owner Kelly Brown told Noozhawk on Friday that State Street is no longer a viable place.
Noozhawk
Vehicle Slams Into Goleta Thrift Store, Injuring Two Employees
A vehicle slammed into a Goleta thrift store on Saturday afternoon, injuring two employées inside the building. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the United Family Association Thrift Shoppe, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Noozhawk
Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital from Santa Barbara County Backcountry
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in the Santa Barbara County backcountry was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. to the crash scene, about 10 miles from Upper Oso Campground...
Noozhawk
Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos
A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
Noozhawk
SBCC Keeps Streak Alive, Beats Antelope Valley 39-25 on The Road to Go 7-1
In a see-saw game between conference leaders, Santa Barbara City College made the last scores and stops, pulling out a 39-25 win at Antelope Valley Saturday for the Vaqueros’ seventh consecutive win. Fittingly, it was SBCC star running back Brandon Smith who put the icing on the cake, but...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Water Polo Faces Tough Draw in CIF Division 1 Playoffs
After going unbeaten in the Channel League and winning the league’s post-season tournament, the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team received a challenging draw in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Saturday. The Dons (25-6) will face Servite (18-8), the No. 4 team from the rugged Trinity League,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Awarded Home Games For the First Round of the CIF Football Playoffs
The South Coast will be treated to CIF-Southern Section football playoff games on consecutive nights this weekend, with Santa Barbara and Bishop Diego high schools having both been awarded home contests in the first-round brackets that were released on Sunday. Santa Barbara, which changes its nickname from Dons to Golden...
Noozhawk
2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota
Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Noozhawk
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt
A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Noozhawk
Small Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing East of Orcutt
The pilot of a single-engine plane safely made an emergency landing on a rural road east of Orcutt on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to an incident in the 2600 block of East Clark Avenue involving a Beechcraft Bonanza, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s and Women’s Runners Finish in Top Half of Big West Championships
RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Riverside, California to compete in The Big West Championships held at the Ag/Ops Cross Country Course on the campus of UC Riverside. Following the two races, the Gauchos had two Top 10 finishes while both teams finished in the top half of the field.
