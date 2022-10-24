ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services

Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge

The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Vehicle Slams Into Goleta Thrift Store, Injuring Two Employees

A vehicle slammed into a Goleta thrift store on Saturday afternoon, injuring two employées inside the building. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the United Family Association Thrift Shoppe, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos

A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Water Polo Faces Tough Draw in CIF Division 1 Playoffs

After going unbeaten in the Channel League and winning the league’s post-season tournament, the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team received a challenging draw in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Saturday. The Dons (25-6) will face Servite (18-8), the No. 4 team from the rugged Trinity League,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt

A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Small Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing East of Orcutt

The pilot of a single-engine plane safely made an emergency landing on a rural road east of Orcutt on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to an incident in the 2600 block of East Clark Avenue involving a Beechcraft Bonanza, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA

