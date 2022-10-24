Fulton Ambassadors provide an inside look at life as a student in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. When taking on an endeavor as challenging as pursuing an engineering degree, it’s good to know what you’re getting into. Prospective students considering the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University have access to the Fulton Ambassadors program, a student organization dedicated to giving a personalized, inside look into the life of an engineering student.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO