Tempe, AZ

Math professor named 2023 M. Gweneth Humphreys Award recipient

Arizona State University Professor Erika Tatiana Camacho has been named the recipient of the 2023 M. Gweneth Humphreys Award by the Association for Women in Mathematics. Camacho will be recognized for her impactful and multidimensional mentoring activities that have enabled the success of generations of talented scientists and mathematicians — regardless of race, ethnicity, socio-economic class, family educational history or gender.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU professor authors book on Shakespeare and disgust

Bradley Irish says disgust protects ourselves from harm. Webster’s Dictionary defines disgust as a “marked aversion aroused by something highly distasteful.”. It might be a ghost pepper that hits your tongue. A blood-spurting dead man in a Halloween haunted house. Or a response to societal injustices. In his...
TEMPE, AZ
An engineering student's personal guide to ASU

Fulton Ambassadors provide an inside look at life as a student in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. When taking on an endeavor as challenging as pursuing an engineering degree, it’s good to know what you’re getting into. Prospective students considering the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University have access to the Fulton Ambassadors program, a student organization dedicated to giving a personalized, inside look into the life of an engineering student.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU Proposers Day invites industry leaders to collaborate on state issues

As part of an effort to the state investment in the New Economy Initiative, to strengthen Arizona’s economic future, Arizona State University is creating five science and technology centers, where industry, entrepreneurs, faculty experts and students will collaborate to define the state’s most urgent problems and develop solutions.
TEMPE, AZ
2022–23 ASU Organ Series celebrates female organists, composers of color

The Arizona State University School of Music, Dance and Theatre’s 2022–23 Organ Series is a celebration of the margins of the organ repertoire. “We have a vast body of music composed for the instrument dating back to the 14th century, so it’s been fun to explore the many works written for organ by underrepresented composers,” said Kimberly Marshall, Patricia and Leonard Goldman Endowed Professor of Organ in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU's Venture Challenges helps volleyball player develop clothing line

Kate Fitzgerald's VBAmerica clothing available in campus stores. As soon as Kate Fitzgerald showed up for her conditioning workout Tuesday morning with the rest of Arizona State University’s beach volleyball team, assistant coach Paul Araiza asked her a question. “You look exhausted,” Araiza said. “Can you take a nap...
TEMPE, AZ
Labriola Center celebrates Native American Heritage Month with events, exhibit

ASU Library's Indigenous-led Labriola Center offers events, an exhibit and book displays that bring communities together all year round. November is Native American Heritage Month, and while this annual celebration brings a heightened awareness, at ASU, the recognition does not end after the month is over. "Here at the Labriola...
TEMPE, AZ
ASU Lincoln Center introduces Humane Technology Tarot Deck

The Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics unveiled its Humane Technology Tarot Deck during ASU Humanities Week, an annual event showcasing the many schools and centers under The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ humanities division. This mini tarot deck encompasses months of collaborative research investigating how scholars can initiate...
TEMPE, AZ
ASU facilities provide opportunities for businesses to scale research

The university's Core Research Facilities offer state-of-the-art equipment available for public use. Stanislau Herasimenka had a goal that was literally aiming for the stars. His startup company, Solestial, aimed to build solar cells and panels for satellites, powering the global broadband satellite internet, cellphone towers in space and human colonies on Mars.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU partners with Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Partnership offers new opportunities for next generation of scientists, scholars. Arizona State University has announced a new partnership with the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a collaboration that includes the new Bernard “Bill” Benson Research Award. The Benson Award will invest $300,000 over the next three years to further the...
TEMPE, AZ
Something for everyone as ASU's Salute to Service begins Nov. 1

Celebration to feature F-35 flyover, NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji, viral alum singer Gus Farwell and more. When Salute to Service begins Nov. 1, it will boast many free events for the Arizona State University and local communities to enjoy in the name of celebrating service. This year the community can...
TEMPE, AZ
Can courts save democracy?

ASU Center for Constitutional Design co-sponsoring event on Nov. 1 in Phoenix. American political sociologist Larry Diamond has observed that the world is "suffering a democratic contraction." From Vladimir Putin's sharp restriction of freedom in Russia, the rise of authoritarian regimes and the intensification of populism, to the fragility of...
PHOENIX, AZ

