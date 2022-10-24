A person familiar with the situation tells AP that Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury. Chase has been bothered by the hip for a few weeks, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition. Chase could be placed on injured reserve, but that hasn’t been decided yet, the person said. ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks. Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland. The 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO