Read full article on original website
Related
Identity check: Ravens finish strong vs. Buccaneers, show they're the contenders they intend to be
Plagued with losing late leads this season, the Ravens relied on identity to overcome struggling Buccaneers.
KTVZ
AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury
A person familiar with the situation tells AP that Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury. Chase has been bothered by the hip for a few weeks, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition. Chase could be placed on injured reserve, but that hasn’t been decided yet, the person said. ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks. Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland. The 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs this season.
KTVZ
Dan Snyder still hasn’t interviewed for NFL’s investigation
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year. White’s current reviews follows the league’s initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm commissioned in 2020, which found Washington’s workplace culture to be toxic.
KTVZ
Browns try to stop skid on Halloween night against Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Things are pretty frightful around Cleveland these days, and it’s got nothing to do with Halloween. The Browns’ season has turned ghastly. Riding their first four-game losing streak under coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns enter Monday night’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals in desperation mode. Another loss to an AFC North opponent could damage Cleveland’s playoff hopes irreparably, and raise more questions about the team’s direction. The Browns have won seven of eight in the “Battle of Ohio.” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has lost all three career starts against Cleveland. He’ll be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to be out several weeks with a hip injury.
KTVZ
Pelicans pick up options on Murphy, Lewis Jr.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised options for recent first-round draft choices Kira Lewis Jr. and Trey Murphy III. The club says it picked up a fourth-year option for Lewis. He’s a point guard drafted 13th overall out of Alabama in 2020. New Orleans exercised a third-year option for Murphy. He’s a wing player drafted 17th overall out of Virginia in 2021. Lewis hasn’t played since last Dec. 8 because of a major knee injury from which he is expected to come back this season. Murphy has shot 41% from 3-point range and in four games this season has averaged 15.5 points. New Orleans’ next game is at Phoenix on Friday night.
Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 8
There have certainly been some shake-ups in the Pac-12 bowl game picture over the past few weeks. At first, it was the UCLA Bruins that stirred things up out west, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive weeks. Then, after Utah upset USC a couple of weeks ago, it was the Bruins who stepped into the perceived top spot in the conference. However, Oregon’s dominant win over UCLA this past week now has the Ducks sitting pretty with an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship, and a potential Rose Bowl berth or a trip to the College Football...
Comments / 0