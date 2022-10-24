Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
flagpole.com
Sudoku Solution (10/26/22)
flagpole.com
Calendar Pick: LatinxFest
Originally scheduled earlier this month to land right in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month, LatinxFest is officially returning after a three-year hiatus due to COVID. That’s not to say it hasn’t been without challenges between navigating COVID protocols to secure a city permit and the chaos of UGA home football games. Downtown will transform into a powerful celebration of Latinx cultures, with the main stage featuring music and dance from Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Central America and more. Performers include Tonalli, Danza Azteca Sr Sn Jose, Aklla Sumak, Beto Cacao, Incatepec, Flor de Jalisco, Elias, Quetzaly, Cortez Garza and El Pariente. Over 50 vendor stations will provide information, art and food representative of these countries. This year there will be a kids area with a variety of activities, games, art and more. “Only once in a year can we find this variety of culture, art, dance, music and food in one place,” shares LatinxFest Director Beto Mendoza. “[This is meaningful because of] the fact that the Latinx population represents more than 10% of Athens’ population, and we are still invisible in public life.”
flagpole.com
Crossword (10/26/22)
flagpole.com
My Friends Condone a Racist
This incident didn’t happen in Athens, but I can’t get it out of mind, and I need to figure out how to handle this. There is a new bar in my hometown that is getting really popular. They host lots of bands and trivia nights, karaoke and stuff like that, and I’d gone there a few times before and had a really good time. Cheap drinks and great company for sure, and I’m only a few degrees of separation from the owner’s circle of friends. He’s always been really nice to me and my friends when he’s there, and I’ve never thought anything untoward of him or his employees until this happened. A friend’s band was playing a show there, and they were allowed to put like five people on the guest list, so they put me and some other friends. I carpooled there with a lady friend, and when we got to the door I said my name, showed my ID and said I was on the list for the concert tonight, and he let me in just fine. But when my friend showed her ID and said she was on the list, he actually scratched her name off. WHILE we were standing there and watching him. He told her that she wasn’t on the list and had to pay the cover charge, and thankfully she pushed back and pointed out what he’d just done. He just kind of acted like he’d gotten confused and waved her in, but he wouldn’t even look at her. It made for an awkward start to the evening.
Red and Black
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
flagpole.com
Athens GA Live Music Recap: The Pierres, Drifter, A.M. Rodriguez, Darsombra and More
With Gregory Frederick behind the camera, Athens GA Live Music seeks to document local and touring bands gracing stages across the Classic City. Explore the whole archive and subscribe to the channel here. Get up to speed with recent performances below, and remember to check Flagpole‘s music calendar each week to find out about upcoming shows.
flagpole.com
Art Around Town
ACE/FRANCISCO GALLERY & OX FINE ART (675 Pulaski St.) Franni Thrasher, aka “Heaven4theYoung,” presents a solo exhibition of paintings in oil and watercolor, sculpture and film. Through Dec. 9. ARTWALL@HOTEL INDIGO ATHENS (500 College Ave.) New York-based photographers Lucy Reback and Megan Reilly share a collection of intimate...
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Second concert announced for Cumming City Center
(Forsyth County, GA) Fresh off a successful first concert at Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming officials announced the fun will continue on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m. when. The Big Beyond, dubbed as one of the inspirational party bands in the country, takes the stage.
uga.edu
New Thai Restaurant in Athens Offers Dreamy Dishes
I walked into Puma Yu’s — a new Southeast Asian restaurant in Athens — an avid hater of all things coconut and almond adjacent. I left stupefied, knowing that over the next few days I’d crave the almond-flavored tart filled with mango and pineapple, pillowed under a fluffy dollop of coconut cream.
UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine
The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
