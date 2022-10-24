Read full article on original website
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid. Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:. Failure to work after...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges...
Bolton man facing a dozen felony charges, reportedly had used false pretense to obtain auto parts
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents. Per the report, 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs of Bolton has been arrested and is facing the following charges:. 12 felony counts of attempting to...
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when...
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still...
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Every 6th-grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon...
Man arrested for felony hit-and-run after striking two kids near Erwin parade in mid-October, police confirm
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man previously at-large after hitting two children with his SUV near the Erwin Denim Days Festival and Parade in mid-October has been arrested for felony hit-and-run, police confirmed Wednesday night. The Erwin Police Department confirmed it arrested 60-year-old Therone Holiday. Holiday hit two children,...
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to structure fire at South Navassa Road, Loop Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at the South Navassa Road and Loop Road area on October 26. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage on fire and quickly deployed two handlines to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries. The Leland...
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is...
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
Vehicles on fire, serious injuries reported after crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Serious injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Highway 9 in Nichols will be closed until further notice. Marion County and HCFR...
UPDATE: US-HWY. 421 back open after fire closed area between Tedder Road and HWY. 11
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – US-421 between Tedder Road and Englishtown Rd. is now open after a semi-truck fire closed down the area. According to Pender County fire officials, one of the containers on an 18-wheeler hauling garbage caught fire. Pender County Emergency Management and several volunteer fire department...
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and is offering a special offer through the end of November. The new store is located in The Crossroads at Independence on 3860 Carolina Beach Road. Per an announcement from the company, they will be offering double fuel points on purchases with a Harris Teeter VIC card.
