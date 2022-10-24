ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI. Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and is offering a special offer through the end of November. The new store is located in The Crossroads at Independence on 3860 Carolina Beach Road. Per an announcement from the company, they will be offering double fuel points on purchases with a Harris Teeter VIC card.
WILMINGTON, NC

