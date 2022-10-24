ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Yeah yeah yeah, get to it already. I hear ya. But I think the groundwork needs to be fully laid before I even want to get into the nigh unlimited depth of the free agent market. The Yankees are a bit weird about the Competitive Balance Tax. Don't take my word for it, here's CBS Sports columnist Mike Axisa writing at the trade deadline:
Recent articles suggest that you intend to keep both Cashman and Boone in their leadership positions for next year, and that only "fan outrage" would prevent this outcome. Let me be among those registering such outrage. The absence of the Yankees from the WS since 2009 should be a matter...
After blanking the Houston Astros in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the ALCS, the New York Yankees found themselves one win away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009. October 20, 2017. With Justin Verlander on the mound for Game 6,...
Following the Yankees’ ignominious exit from the ALCS, having been swept in four games by the Astros, the team has some serious questions to answer in the coming months. Fans were justifiably upset at the unceremonious end to the season, many calling for a shakeup in leadership. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman are the most frequent targets of their ire (including here). However, it does not appear that either man will be used as the sacrificial lamb.
The Yankees are going to need to add some added firepower to the lineup this off-season. While they finished 4th in wRC+ and 2nd in Runs Scored, they struggled mightily in the postseason as they mustered terrible offensive numbers. The Astros befuddled them all series in the ALCS as they swept the Yankees in an embarrassing fashion.
The Yankees’ season has been done for a few days, and the deconstruction has been rapid about what went wrong in this year. There’s a lot to discuss there, but given that their year ended when facing an opponent that they’ve run into a few times now there’s a larger scope to consider as well. The Yankees have made significant changes to the roster that first got them back to the ALCS in 2017, but for all of their tinkering they’re further away from the Houston Astros now than they were then.
This article cannot be ignored. But then again, maybe it's part of Hal's The Plan. The Fall of the Roman Empire took 300 years. I wish I could say the Evil Empire still has 200 more to go I wish, I wish. https://empiresportsmedia.com/new-york-yankees/yankees-players-beginning-to-t. urn-against-organization-after-brutal-post-season-experience/

