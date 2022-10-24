Read full article on original website
Related
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
‘Jersey Shore’ Episodes Where ‘The Situation’ Took Things Too Far
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino often took things too far on 'Jersey Shore' and these episodes show some of his most notable moments.
"It Still Haunts Me 30 Years Later": People Are Sharing The Creepiest Things They've Ever Witnessed
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
Comments / 0