AdWeek
Doctor Who Will Stream on Disney+ With Goal of Becoming a 'Global Franchise'
Iconic British science fiction series Doctor Who will move to Disney+ in a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, with the aim of transforming it into "a global franchise."
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
AdWeek
Succession Season 4 and 5 Other Trailers You Missed
Prepare for a trailer roundup with HBO’s Succession Season 4; Netflix’s 1899, Stutz and Bardo; Hulu’s Stars at Noon; and Prime Video’s The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Roy family is back for more backstabbing and family dysfunction in Succession Season 4. The logline...
AdWeek
Girls5eva Moves From Peacock to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has been renewed for Season 3, but the musical comedy will move to Netflix from Peacock for the upcoming season. Netflix has also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons. “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every...
AdWeek
Adult Animated Comedy Bad Crimes Scrapped at Netflix
Netflix has canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes before it even hits our screens. The series, which the streamer ordered back in January, is being shopped to other platforms. The show stars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as two FBI agents who juggle their relationship, professional goals and as...
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
AdWeek
Chad Heads to Roku Channel for Season 2 After TBS Cancellation
The Roku Channel will exclusively air Season 2 of Chad at a yet-to-be-determined date. The streamer also has non-exclusive rights to Season 1. “On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating Chad, I’m thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, The Roku Channel,” star and creator Nasim Pedrad said in a statement. “So much of my heart is infused in this show.”
AdWeek
Prime Video Orders Sausage Party TV Series
A Sausage Party animated series is coming to Prime Video. Based on the 2016 animated film, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will see the return of original voice cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton. In addition, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester have joined the cast. The first season will be 8 episodes, and the storyline is being kept under wraps.
AdWeek
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Disney+’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Netflix’s FIFA Uncovered, Hulu’s Beba and BET+’s First Wives Club Season 3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ November 25. The Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
AdWeek
The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program for Netflix Top 10 Week of Oct. 17
The Watcher: Season 1 was the most streamed program for the week of October 10, according to Netflix’s Top 10 List. The real-estate thriller from Ryan Murphy pulled in 148.24 million hours viewed, taking the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row, as the most watched English-language TV program. The Watcher was also No. 1 in 65 countries, in addition to the U.S. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the second most-watched English-language TV series with 69.11 million hours viewed and in third place, From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña had 32.23 million hours viewed.
AdWeek
Disney+ to Eliminate Certain Features for Its Ad-Supported Tier, According to Report
When Disney+’s ad-supported tier launches in December, certain features may not be available for subscribers of the cheaper alternative. GroupWatch and SharePlay, features that enable you to watch a movie or show remotely with friends and family, may not be available if you’re using the ad-supported tier, according to code found by MacRumors’ Steve Moser.
AdWeek
Swedish Pastille Brand Aims to Stir Young Consumers Into Action
From Braveheart to Independence Day, Hollywood movies have featured some powerful, heart-pounding, soul-stirring speeches that have motivated armies to war. Although not quite on the same scale, a new campaign from Swedish pastille brand Läkerol has a similar dramatic intention.
AdWeek
How Defector Media Turned Its Hit Podcast Into a 7% Bump in Subscribers
The sports and culture publisher Defector Media, an employee-owned company launched by former Deadspin staff, has accrued nearly 38,000 subscribers in its first...
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers, Today Improves to No. 1 in Key Demo
ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show ratings race as GMA averaged the most total viewers, while Today ranked No. 1 among adults 25-54.
AdWeek
Hearst Media Launches Rovr Pets FAST Channel on Samsung TV+
With the launch of Rovr Pets FAST channel on Samsung TV+, pet lovers now have a new online destination. Rovr Pets features hours of programming that includes pet-themes series like Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Best Friends FurEver, Ready Set Pet, Tails of Valor, Vets saving Pets and more. “We’re excited...
AdWeek
Now Streaming: Convergent TV West Summit 2022
Earlier this month, Adweek held its second and final Convergent TV summit of 2022. Attendees and presenters joined both virtually and in-person at The London West Hollywood hotel. Speakers included FX's John Landgraf, Hallmark Media's Wonya Lucas—who was named TV Executive of the Year in our 2022 Hot List—and Conan O'Brien, discussing the ever-changing industry and how they staying agile and staying one step ahead of the competition.
AdWeek
YouTube Premium Raises Cost for Family Plan
YouTube Premium is implementing a price hike for its family plans across several countries, including the United States. The family plan, which supports up to six users on an account, will now cost users $22.99 a month, up from $17.99 a month. The price of individual YouTube Premium accounts will...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Is Titled 'Spare,' Sets January Release Date
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir is titled Spare. In a new press release from Penguin Random House on Thursday, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023. The book comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry.
AdWeek
WJBF Reporter Tiffany Hobbs to Star in Upcoming Hallmark Holiday Movie
WJBF reporter Tiffany Hobbs is getting a chance to show off a different set of on camera skills. She plays the role of Alice in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie A Holiday Spectacular.
