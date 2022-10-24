The Watcher: Season 1 was the most streamed program for the week of October 10, according to Netflix’s Top 10 List. The real-estate thriller from Ryan Murphy pulled in 148.24 million hours viewed, taking the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row, as the most watched English-language TV program. The Watcher was also No. 1 in 65 countries, in addition to the U.S. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the second most-watched English-language TV series with 69.11 million hours viewed and in third place, From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña had 32.23 million hours viewed.

1 DAY AGO