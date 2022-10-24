Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.

