cgtlive.com

Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – October 26, 2022

Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
cgtlive.com

Hepatocellular Carcinoma RNA-Editing Therapy Gets FDA IND Clearance

RZ-001 previously received IND clearance from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in June. Rznomics’s RZ-001, an investigational ribozyme-based RNA reprogramming therapy, has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application from the FDA, which will allow for initiation of a phase 1/2a clinical trial for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).1.
cgtlive.com

Cystinosis Gene Therapy Trial in Full Swing

The trial is being conducted at the University of California – San Diego under the leadership of Stephanie Cherqui, PhD. AVROBIO has dosed the sixth and final patient in its phase 1/2 trial (NCT03897361) of AVR-RD-04, an investigative gene therapy for cystinosis. The trial is being conducted by University...
cgtlive.com

TJ Cradick, PhD, on A Potential Cure for HIV With EBT-101

The chief scientific officer of Excision BioTherapeutics discussed the phase 1/2 clinical trial of the CRISPR gene editing therapy. “Having spoken to some clinicians, they realized that only a handful of people in the world have been cured of HIV ever, so they understand the transformative nature of the therapy. And we believe that the trial will provide important information on the path to a potential functional cure for people living with HIV and meets an area of high unmet medical need. It’s really exciting that we have this groundbreaking therapy for infectious diseases. This is the first time it's been administered to a participant and I think it is really exciting to be moving forward."
cgtlive.com

New Process Could Drastically Reduce CAR-T Manufacturing Time

Cells produced by this method were also shown to be more potent in animal models than cells made with typical processes. A new manufacturing process developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center in collaboration with a biotech start-up company could reduce the time to manufacture chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies to approximately 24 hours.

