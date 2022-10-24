The senior vice president of Research & Early Development at Notch Therapeutics discussed the company’s approach to overcoming the drawbacks of autologous cell therapies. “We wouldn't be here, if it wasn't for autologous therapy.... But there's significant challenges with that. This is personalized medicine. Scalability is a huge issue. Patients have to be leukapheresed, the manufacturing time is non-trivial, [with] times between 20 and 40 days. Those patients can progress before they receive the therapy... And when [manufacturing] fails, that patient doesn't receive what could potentially be a life-saving therapy. Fundamentally, I think we owe it to patients to figure out how to make sure that more patients get access, and sooner, both in lines of therapy, but also at point of diagnosis rather than at point of manufacture.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO