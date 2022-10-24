Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
cgtlive.com
Joseph Rossano, MD, on the Potential of Gene Therapy in Danon Disease
Rossano discussed unmet needs for patients with Danon disease and the potential of investigational gene therapy RP-A501. “Potentially, a gene therapy for this disorder can be a real game changer. In the current state, there really is no effective medical therapy. We have medicines that can hopefully help treat symptoms of heart failure and can treat arrhythmias. But we have no therapies that alter the natural history of the disease. And so what's really exciting about this therapy is that it offers the prospect and the hope of dramatically changing the natural history.”
MedicalXpress
New strategy shows potential to block nerve loss in neurodegenerative diseases
Two new studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis support development of a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases that targets a molecule that serves as the central executioner in the death of axons, the wiring of the nervous system. Blocking this molecular executioner prevents axon loss,...
MedicalXpress
Activation of the transcription factor XBP1 reduces severity of polycystic kidney disease
Most families with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) possess a genetic mutation in PKD1 that impacts the protein polycystin-1 (PC1). In a new article published online Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a Yale team led by Stefan Somlo, MD and Sorin Fedeles, Ph.D., MBA demonstrated that the activation of the transcription factor XBP1 in vivo can improve the residual function of a mutant form of PC1, thereby decreasing the severity of ADPKD.
cgtlive.com
Vishal Patel, MD, on Unmet Needs in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Patel discussed the current standard of care for PKD and the potential advantages of a new gene therapy approach. “We've gone after the root cause for polycystic kidney disease... People with polycystic kidney disease have mutations in one copy of PKD1 or PKD2, but the other copy is still around in many cells in the kidney. We figured out a way of harnessing that remaining copy and activating it such that it produces more protein. And that, at least in mouse models and human cell lines, seems to slow cyst growth.”
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – October 26, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
MedicalXpress
New study expands range of potential Alzheimer's drugs
Alzheimer's disease is associated with a reduction of insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may contribute to brain insulin resistance and the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the disease's hallmarks. That's according to a study published today in the journal Brain by a team from Université Laval and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
cgtlive.com
Chris Bond, PhD, on Allogeneic and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Approaches to Cell Therapy
The senior vice president of Research & Early Development at Notch Therapeutics discussed the company’s approach to overcoming the drawbacks of autologous cell therapies. “We wouldn't be here, if it wasn't for autologous therapy.... But there's significant challenges with that. This is personalized medicine. Scalability is a huge issue. Patients have to be leukapheresed, the manufacturing time is non-trivial, [with] times between 20 and 40 days. Those patients can progress before they receive the therapy... And when [manufacturing] fails, that patient doesn't receive what could potentially be a life-saving therapy. Fundamentally, I think we owe it to patients to figure out how to make sure that more patients get access, and sooner, both in lines of therapy, but also at point of diagnosis rather than at point of manufacture.”
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
MedicalXpress
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy with relatlimab and nivolumab is safe and effective in stage III melanoma
Giving the combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab to patients with stage III melanoma before surgery was safe and completely cleared all viable tumor in 57% of patients in a Phase II study, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported in Nature today. In...
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Trial in Full Swing
The trial is being conducted at the University of California – San Diego under the leadership of Stephanie Cherqui, PhD. AVROBIO has dosed the sixth and final patient in its phase 1/2 trial (NCT03897361) of AVR-RD-04, an investigative gene therapy for cystinosis. The trial is being conducted by University...
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Study of Gefapixant in Japan Shows Good Safety, Tolerability Profile
The study sought to examine the safety and tolerability of gefapixant in Japanese patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. A phase 3 safety and tolerability study of gefapixant conducted in Japan found it had an acceptable safety profile, with no serious treatment-related adverse events (AEs). Gefapixant is approved in...
