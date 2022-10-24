Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Three takeaways from Blue Jackets' troubling loss to Arizona Coyotes
Tuesday wasn’t the first time Brad Larsen didn’t have answers about the Blue Jackets’ early-season habit of starting flat or falling flat in blowout losses. The Blue Jackets’ head coach had just watched another stinker on home ice, a 6-3 loss to the rebuilding and unheralded Arizona Coyotes, and was again at a loss...
Yardbarker
Barry Trotz May Be Final Piece of the Puzzle for Maple Leafs
For years now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have entered seasons with sky-high expectations, only to come up short time and time again in the playoffs. While any playoff loss stings, what makes things so much more frustrating for this organization is that it has continually come in the opening round. As is well known by this point, they have failed to make it past the first round since 2004.
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: New York Islanders Emerging As A Destination For Top Defenceman
So much is going on in the hockey world. Teams are rising to the top and falling to the bottom. In breaking news, three significant players such as Aaron Ekblad, Gabriel Landeskog, and Josh Norris, are all out with injuries. In addition to that, the rumour mill keeps churning further and further. Today’s rumours focus on Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun. The defenceman could be headed to New York.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
FOX Sports
Islanders take on the Hurricanes after Palmieri's 2-goal performance
New York Islanders (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Kyle Palmieri's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Islanders' 3-0 win. Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall while...
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
FOX Sports
Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak. San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season....
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-4-0) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (3-2-2) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to snap a three-game losing streak in a rivalry matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at UBS Arena. The Islanders (2-4-0) come into Wednesday's matchup after...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Ristolainen to make season debut versus Panthers
Rasmus Ristolainen will make his 2022-2023 debut for the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow versus the Florida Panthers. Just before the Flyers’ home opener, Ristolainen left practice on October 12th. He was placed on injured reserve five days later. Today, John Tortorella confirmed that Ristolainen will return to the lineup tomorrow.
Comments / 0