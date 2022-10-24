ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
B100

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Northwestern has lost six straight games and Iowa has dropped three in a row heading into their meeting in Iowa City. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now the Hawkeyes go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six.
EVANSTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired. An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

What’s the good news, Quad Cities?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However,...
IOWA CITY, IA
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Previews: Iowa

Iowa had a pretty good season, all things considered. Replacing a ton from 2021, including Luka Garza, they were picked to finish ninth in the B1G. Instead, Keegan Murray emerged as a superstar and they finished tied for fourth in the conference, won the conference tourney, and then...fizzled out in the first round against Richmond.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge

A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.

Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois

A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation

Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy