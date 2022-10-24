Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
KCRG.com
Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Northwestern has lost six straight games and Iowa has dropped three in a row heading into their meeting in Iowa City. Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now the Hawkeyes go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired. An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.
KWQC
What’s the good news, Quad Cities?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
KCRG.com
Carver-Hawkeye arena sold out for 2022-2023 Iowa wrestling season
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second consecutive season, the University of Iowa has announced that season tickets for the 2022-2023 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in wrestling every year since the 2006-2007 season. The hawks set an NCAA record averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-2022.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Galesburg murder suspect in custody; Reusch theft case to continue next year
Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by. Galesburg murder suspect in custody. A...
KCRG.com
Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However,...
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Iowa
Iowa had a pretty good season, all things considered. Replacing a ton from 2021, including Luka Garza, they were picked to finish ninth in the B1G. Instead, Keegan Murray emerged as a superstar and they finished tied for fourth in the conference, won the conference tourney, and then...fizzled out in the first round against Richmond.
KWQC
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
KWQC
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
ourquadcities.com
Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation
Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
