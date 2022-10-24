Read full article on original website
KTVB
Amber Tamblyn Explains Why a Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Is 'Complicated'
Making The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' third installment isn't an easy feat. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Amber Tamblyn revealed what's causing the delay on the project, which was pitched back in 2018. The franchise's first film debuted in 2005 and was followed...
'Love Is Blind' Alum Lauren Speed Accuses Show of Cutting Out 'All the Black Women'
Like many others, Lauren Speed-Hamilton is digging deep into the new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, and she has some thoughts for the streamer. The dating show alum took to social media on Monday to criticize the series for having limited scenes with Black women in its third season.
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)
Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Responds to Her Viral Pod Workout While Bartise Was Pouring His Heart Out
For Love Is Blind star Raven Ross, no man gets in the way of a good Pilates workout. Viewers were shocked when the season 3 contestant decided to fit in a pod workout while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden was pouring his heart out to her. Bartise was in the middle...
Natasha Lyonne Goes Into Detective Mode in New Peacock Mystery Series From 'Knives Out' Director
Natasha Lyonne puts on her detective's hat in Poker Face, Peacock's new mystery drama from the mind of Knives Out director Rian Johnson. The Russian Doll star headlines the 10-episode case-of-the-week series, which will release its first four episodes Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Lyonne plays...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Reveals 'Awkward' Thing She Shouted While Watching Tristan at Live Premiere
Khloe Kardashian couldn't take the tension on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality star attended her family's first-ever black carpet premiere for their new Hulu series, watching the premiere episode with a live audience. While her sisters were loving the event, KoKo was once again struggling to manage...
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer
Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3
The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: 'Friends,' Drug Abuse, Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves and More
Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.
