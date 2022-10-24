ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
ALASKA STATE
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3

The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: 'Friends,' Drug Abuse, Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves and More

Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.

