British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show
Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55. GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Sing 'Say Something' Duet: Listen!
Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans are the musical duo you didn’t know you needed -- until now! On Wednesday, the Welsh actor dropped the pair’s duet, "Say Something." Evans and Kidman cover A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's GRAMMY-winning single for his upcoming album, A Song for You.
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
'Hip Hop Homicides': 50 Cent Recalls Meeting Pop Smoke and Talks Rise of Violence in Community (Exclusive)
WE tv’s highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, delves deeply into the epidemic of violence in hip hop, and ET is exclusively giving fans their first look at the new investigative series. From executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mona Scott-Young, Hip Hop Homicides aims to bring...
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Responds to Her Viral Pod Workout While Bartise Was Pouring His Heart Out
For Love Is Blind star Raven Ross, no man gets in the way of a good Pilates workout. Viewers were shocked when the season 3 contestant decided to fit in a pod workout while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden was pouring his heart out to her. Bartise was in the middle...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals His One Regret and Where He Stands With Jill Today (Exclusive)
Jacob is opening up about his Bachelor in Paradise romance. In an interview with ET, the reality star revealed that he has one regret about his time on the beach -- and gave an update on where he and his ex, Jill, stand today. Jacob and Jill had an unforgettable...
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Emotionally Shares How ALS Diagnosis Has Affected His Family and Music
The Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins is sharing how his battle with ALS is personally impacting his family. In May, the 51-year-old guitarist of the country band announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- which affects the nervous system.
Rihanna to Make Musical Comeback With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Lead Single 'Lift Me Up'
Rihanna is making her highly anticipated return to the airwaves by stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, the singer confirmed that she will be releasing a new original song that just happens to be the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. According to...
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)
Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg Following Her Mom Naomi's Death
Ashley Judd revealed that she recently suffered another leg fracture. During a conversation via Zoom with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint during the Open Mind conversation, the 54-year-old actress shared that it was a fracture of the femoral condyle that happened during a "freak accident." Judd revealed that the fracture...
