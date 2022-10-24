ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show

Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55. GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.
KTVB

'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
KTVB

Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Sing 'Say Something' Duet: Listen!

Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans are the musical duo you didn’t know you needed -- until now! On Wednesday, the Welsh actor dropped the pair’s duet, "Say Something." Evans and Kidman cover A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's GRAMMY-winning single for his upcoming album, A Song for You.
KTVB

'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
KTVB

Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
KTVB

'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
KTVB

Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
KTVB

Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg Following Her Mom Naomi's Death

Ashley Judd revealed that she recently suffered another leg fracture. During a conversation via Zoom with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint during the Open Mind conversation, the 54-year-old actress shared that it was a fracture of the femoral condyle that happened during a "freak accident." Judd revealed that the fracture...

