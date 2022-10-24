Dr. Keegan Nichols, vice president for student affairs at Arkansas Tech University, has been appointed to the board of directors for Jana’s Campaign. Established in honor of the late Jana Mackey and other victims and survivors of gender and relationship violence, Jana’s Campaign is a national education and violence prevention organization with the single mission of reducing gender and relationship violence. The organization delivers educational programs that prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.

