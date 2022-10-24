Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
Talk Saves Lives Program at ATU November 28
The Arkansas Tech University Health and Wellness Center will host an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) program entitled Talk Saves Lives on Monday, Nov. 28. The session will begin at 2 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Participation will be free and open to the public.
arkansastechnews.com
ATU’s Nichols Appointed to National Board of Directors
Dr. Keegan Nichols, vice president for student affairs at Arkansas Tech University, has been appointed to the board of directors for Jana’s Campaign. Established in honor of the late Jana Mackey and other victims and survivors of gender and relationship violence, Jana’s Campaign is a national education and violence prevention organization with the single mission of reducing gender and relationship violence. The organization delivers educational programs that prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.
arkansastechnews.com
McArthur to Offer Her Perspective on Education
The third and final fall 2022 installment of the “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” virtual education series offered by the Arkansas Tech University College of Education and Health is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Xela McArthur, first grade teacher in the Russellville School District, will...
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
arkansastechnews.com
Time is Now to Start Preparing for 2024 Eclipse
Tourism expert Kimberly J. Williams will speak about the 2024 North American eclipse and its potential impact on the Arkansas River Valley during an appearance at Arkansas Tech University on Thursday, Nov. 17. Williams will speak beginning at 1 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum...
talkbusiness.net
Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court
A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Business Students Raise Funds for Scholarship
Arkansas Tech University students in Dr. Stephen Jones’ fall 2022 Small Business Management classes deployed their entrepreneurial skills over a one-week period to support a scholarship program that benefits their peers. The 42 participating ATU School of Business students invested no more than $5 of their own money in...
uatrav.com
Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals
Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
University of Central Arkansas prepares students to pay for college
CONWAY, Arkansas — Several state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, have filed their latest responses that argue that President Biden's student loan forgiveness program should be kept on hold. In the meantime, parents and high schoolers have been left wondering how to pay for the high cost of...
KATV
CHI St. Vincent; National Park Center present Hot Springs Sweethearts 2022-2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Park Medical Center and Chi St. Vincent Hot Springs will present the 2022–2023 American Heart Association Hot Springs Sweethearts program. According to a news release from October and February, 41 young women will participate in an expanded range of educational opportunities, heart-healthy...
Fort Smith school board votes to build permanent health center
The Fort Smith School District will have a permanent place for its school-based health center.
Conway launches public transportation; $2 anywhere in the city
If you cannot find a ride to get where you need to go in Conway, you have a new option. Monday, the city of colleges started offering public transportation for its citizens.
Kroger reaches $180K EEOC settlement over religious liberty lawsuit at Arkansas store
The federal agency that oversees employment discrimination announced a settlement Thursday between the Kroger grocery chain and two workers at a Conway store.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
KHBS
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
