PopSugar

Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party

Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Parade

10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)

The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips

Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
