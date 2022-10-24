ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal

WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PC Magazine

Is That True? 4 Browser Extensions to Help You Spot Fake News

Fake news has become a pervasive problem on the internet. You find a news site or story online but you don't know if you can trust it. Is it true? Is it accurate? Is it reliable? Not even your Facebook friends know how to tell the difference. But you can find out if a news site or a specific article is considered reliable and truthful, courtesy of the right browser plug-in.
AFP

Meta says WhatsApp outage resolved

US tech giant Meta on Tuesday said it had resolved a major WhatsApp outage that prevented many of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages. WhatsApp, a free messaging service, crossed the threshold of two billion users worldwide in February 2020 and is one of the most popular apps.
daystech.org

Modified WhatsApp App Caught Infecting Android Devices with Malware

An unofficial model of the favored WhatsApp messaging app referred to as YoWhatsApp has been noticed deploying an Android trojan referred to as Triada. The objective of the malware is to steal the keys that “permit the usage of a WhatsApp account without the app,” Kaspersky said in a brand new report. “If the keys are stolen, a person of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose management over their account.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures mixed ahead of US economic data, corporate earns

U.S. futures are mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and another hefty slate of corporate earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 ticked 0.1% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.5% in premarket, dragged down by Facebook parent company Meta, whose...
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram are making it easier for brands to file IP takedowns

Meta is introducing new tools for brands reporting potential IP violations on Facebook and Instagram, including some that automate the process of getting posts taken down. Using Meta’s Brand Rights Protection tool, companies can flag content that they believe runs afoul of their intellectual property, including trademark violations, copyright infringement, fake or counterfeit products, and impersonation.

