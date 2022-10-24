Read full article on original website
WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal
WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
Study finds 10% of US adults use TikTok to get their news regularly, up from 3% in 2020
A Pew Research Center survey found roughly 10% of US adults get their news from TikTok, one of two platforms seeing an increase in users looking for news.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
PC Magazine
Is That True? 4 Browser Extensions to Help You Spot Fake News
Fake news has become a pervasive problem on the internet. You find a news site or story online but you don't know if you can trust it. Is it true? Is it accurate? Is it reliable? Not even your Facebook friends know how to tell the difference. But you can find out if a news site or a specific article is considered reliable and truthful, courtesy of the right browser plug-in.
Meta says WhatsApp outage resolved
US tech giant Meta on Tuesday said it had resolved a major WhatsApp outage that prevented many of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages. WhatsApp, a free messaging service, crossed the threshold of two billion users worldwide in February 2020 and is one of the most popular apps.
Biden makes fun of reporters with faces, imitations in latest incident insulting the press
President Biden was seen laughing and making faces as reporters shouted questions at him at the White House during a meeting with Israeli President Herzog.
daystech.org
Modified WhatsApp App Caught Infecting Android Devices with Malware
An unofficial model of the favored WhatsApp messaging app referred to as YoWhatsApp has been noticed deploying an Android trojan referred to as Triada. The objective of the malware is to steal the keys that “permit the usage of a WhatsApp account without the app,” Kaspersky said in a brand new report. “If the keys are stolen, a person of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose management over their account.”
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
UN report: Climate pollution reductions 'highly inadequate'
A new UN report shows that countries aren't doing enough to cut emissions of heat trapping gases
The Verge
Getty Images CEO says firms racing to sell AI art could be stepping into illegal territory
Getty Images CEO Craig Peters has criticized companies “racing” to commercialize AI art generators, saying firms aren’t thinking through the potential legal and ethical hazards of the technology. In an interview with The Verge, Peters reiterated Getty Images’ rule against selling AI content (which it banned in...
US futures mixed ahead of US economic data, corporate earns
U.S. futures are mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and another hefty slate of corporate earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 ticked 0.1% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.5% in premarket, dragged down by Facebook parent company Meta, whose...
The Verge
Facebook and Instagram are making it easier for brands to file IP takedowns
Meta is introducing new tools for brands reporting potential IP violations on Facebook and Instagram, including some that automate the process of getting posts taken down. Using Meta’s Brand Rights Protection tool, companies can flag content that they believe runs afoul of their intellectual property, including trademark violations, copyright infringement, fake or counterfeit products, and impersonation.
