The North Texas city known as a bluebonnet capital of Texas each spring is also one of the state's best overall suburbs. Ennis lands at No. 4 in a recent SmartAsset ranking of the best suburbs near a large city in Texas. Nationally, it's ranked 102nd.Ennis, about 60 miles southeast of Fort Worth and 40 miles from Dallas (some might say too far to qualify as a "suburb"), earns a score of 59.47 (out of 100) in the affordability category, 84.60 in the jobs category, and 43.83 in the livability category in the SmartAsset study. While many North Texans know...

ENNIS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO