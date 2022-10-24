Read full article on original website
Ming Ma’s pretty spring collection was kickstarted by a documentary on the highly influential Ballets Russses, the troupe with which Vaslav Nijinsky danced and from which Paul Poiret developed a dramatic palette that broke with the conventions of the 1910s. Ma’s idea was to bring some of those visual references into his own world, and use them in a way that would offer women strength and self-confidence as well as the romance the brand is known for.
Chloë Sevigny Puts a Cool-Girl Twist on the Zany Autumn Knit
Chloë Sevigny’s style is forever a source of inspiration. Her personal take on the grunge aesthetic of the ’90s—whether in an ultra-twee or a pared-back, indie chick sort of way—always delivers. Her most recent outfit mixes happy autumnal knits and slouchy trousers with her natural cool-girl ease.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
Did Olivia Rodrigo Just Pay Tribute to Britney Spears?
Olivia Rodrigo held a meet and greet at Glossier’s West Hollywood outpost on Monday and the singer wore a riff on the classic school uniform for the occasion. She wore a baby tee with the bedazzled message “VOTE!,” a pleated micro skirt, a grey cardigan with feathered sleeves, and Mary Janes. (She masterfully prevented it from feeling too costume-y by wearing these trendy pieces). The homeroom-inspired look would surely be grounds for detention at your average private school. But on Rodrigo, it is School of Rock chic.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Totally Transformed Her Courtyard: See the Upgraded Outdoor Space
The RHOC cast member is showing off her new and improved courtyard after giving it a “facelift.”. Last month, Tamra Judge explained that she planned to give her courtyard a major “facelift” as part of her ongoing home renovation. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared an update on October 21, revealing that her new and improved outdoor space is nearly complete.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet With a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday, the world’s most prolific multi-hyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that proved fashion is still very much her top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including...
Alton Mason’s Guide to Revitalizing Dry Skin and Getting Full, Fluffy Brows
You must get comfortable with firsts when you’re as talented as Alton Mason. At just 24, the actor and model has had a breadth of experiences, from performing as a background dancer to walking the runways of Chanel and Gucci to filmmaking and making music. He recently made his acting debut in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated film Elvis, where he portrayed Little Richard. “It was a real honor to be paying tribute to a guy who was before his time in beauty, fashion, music, rock and roll—it’s truly surreal to me,” he says. Though admittedly nervous during the film’s premiere at Cannes, the multi-hyphenate star relished the experience. “When you do something for the first time, you want to do it well. You want to make people proud.” And today, Mason has another first: unveiling his daily routine in the latest installment of Vogue’s beauty secrets.
Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Tapped Into a Surprising Passion for His Hawkman Wardrobe
In Hollywood, so-called “multi-hyphenates” tend to take one of a few forms: there are the actor-singers, the actor-dancers, the actor-directors, the director-writers…you get the idea. Yet at the intersection of acting and horology—that is, the art of making watches—is one Aldis Hodge. The 36-year-old actor...
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
15 Throwback Photos of the One and Only Pam Grier
Once described by Quentin Tarantino as film’s first female action star, Pam Grier’s iconic rise found her righting wrongs, taking names, and becoming a beauty icon still impactful today. The fourth season of TCM’s docu-podcast The Plot Thickens: Here Comes Pam, out today, finds Grier and her loved ones revisiting emblematic moments from her life—and, of course, her life in looks.
Harry Styles Debuts a Bushy, Cast Away-Style Beard In His New Music Video
The opening of Harry Styles’s “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video finds a trio of fishermen loading up a merman Harry into a truck and delivering the haul to a commercial kitchen. But along with the whole squid thing, there was another aesthetic irregularity worthy of note: Styles’s full beard, which recalls that of Tom Hanks in the 2000 survival drama Cast Away.
intheknow.com
Minimal makeup wearers will love these blendable eyeshadow sticks that come in a set of 6 for less than $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wearing a little eyeshadow can add depth and...
Grace Breuning on Walking Chanel and the Decline of Curve-Model Castings
This most recent fashion month marked the unencumbered return of full-throated, high-production presentations from brands, but it also signaled a potentially worrisome trend. A lack of size diversity was felt, with many commentators and writers wondering if hard-fought gains toward greater size inclusivity in shows and campaigns were being eroded overnight. Still, there were meaningful and exciting debuts of curve models in the fray. One of those ecstatic arrivals was 23-year-old Grace Breuning, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut through walking for Chanel—many a model’s dream booking.
The Roomy Moto Jacket Is Taking Over This Fall
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Miuccia Prada took her bow at the spring 2023 Miu Miu show earlier this month, fashion lovers went wild for her own outfit: The designer sported a zip-up moto jacket, paired with a classic white tee and matching leather skirt. “Let’s talk about how Miuccia and Rick [Owens] had the best fits of the season,” wrote one Twitter user, also pointing to Owens’s oversized bomber jacket. Decidedly roomier and boxier than your standard moto, the two designers’ fan-favorite jackets make the case for going up a size or two. And it so happens that the slouchy jacket is a fall trend that’s increasingly being embraced by style stars like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber.
Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs Have Become the New Ugg Slippers
If it's affordable Arizona sandal was fashion’s great equalizer during lockdown, Birkenstock's Boston clog has become the lasting shoe of the pandemic era. The backless loafers, boasting supple moulded footbeds in line with the German footwear giant’s ergonomic design approach, have appeared in Lyst’s hottest product list for the fifth quarter in a row. Balenciaga bags have come and gone, but the Bostons have dug their heels in. Birkenstock is struggling to satisfy demand, and customers are paying upwards of double for pairs on resale sites.
Actor, Singer, and Golfer Nick Jonas Launches a Collaboration with PXG
Nick Jonas is a renaissance man. While the world knows him as an actor, pop star, trendsetter, and one half of an international power couple, very few know him as a golfer. “I’ve been an avid golfer for fifteen years,” Jonas said. The game offers him a chance to escape the chaos of his daily life and, as he put it, provides a “humbling and satisfying adventure.”
Kaia Gerber Steps Out in a Classic $100 Sneaker
Kaia Gerber stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday sporting her signature outfit: A minimal suit. A discreet two-piece has been the model’s go-to piece throughout the fall season—she even launched a whole Zara collab of suiting—and her latest take was pleasantly boxy and oversized. What her navy and brown ensemble lacked in color, she made up for with accessories that popped: Her green shoulder bag and yellow sneakers instantly livened up the stealthy look. And the best part? Her classic sneakers are an affordable option at $100.
