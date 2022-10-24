Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New development of affordable homes breaks ground in burgeoning South Austin neighborhood. A 23-unit modern townhome development is coming to the vibrant South Menchaca neighborhood with homes expected to be priced at $235,000-$265,000.2. Austin is now the 2nd fastest growing city in the U.S., says new report. Austin landed right behind San Francisco in the recent ranking.3. All the best style moments we spotted at ACL Fest 2022. You can always count on some memorable looks at ACL.4. 8 best events to rev up excitement for Formula 1 weekend in Austin. Everything happening over race weekend, at COTA and beyond.5. 9 of Austin's most thoughtfully designed homes open their doors on self-guided AIA Homes Tour. For the curious and the creative, the AIA Austin Homes Tour returns for its 36th year this weekend.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO