The creator of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has spoken out about the extreme violence and gore in the new Netflix series.Released on Netflix on Friday (28 October), the eight-part YA series has been well-received by critics and viewers alike.However, several reviews have made reference to the “horrifying” violence depicted in the show, which follows a teenage boy caught in the middle of a war between witches.Based on Sally Green’s novel Half Bad, the show was adapted for the screen by writer Joe Barton.Speaking to Radio Times, Barton discussed his reaction to the extreme violence in the...

17 MINUTES AGO