Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Recap: Professional Holding Q3 Earnings
Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Professional Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NextEra Energy Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
NextEra Energy Partners NEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 30.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $50.00 million from...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Recap: Church & Dwight Co Q3 Earnings
Church & Dwight Co CHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 16.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $6.00...
Asbury Automotive Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Asbury Automotive Group ABG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Asbury Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 0.87%, reporting an EPS of $9.23 versus an estimate of $9.15. Revenue was up $1.46 billion from...
Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
Recap: Pinterest Q3 Earnings
Pinterest PINS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06. Revenue was up $51.62 million from the same period last...
Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings
Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $51.68 million from the same period last...
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
Mohawk Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Mohawk Industries MHK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mohawk Industries missed estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $3.34 versus an estimate of $3.38. Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same...
Stanley Black & Decker: Q3 Earnings Insights
Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was down $143.00...
International Paper Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings
International Paper Co IP reported a third-quarter FY22 year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to $5.40 billion, beating the consensus of $5.37 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 6.7% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.9%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 106.3%. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 missed the analyst consensus of...
Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings
US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $151.51 million from...
nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Comments / 0