With Halloween right around the corner, everyone seems to be buzzing about the scary movies and television shows they’re streaming. While horror and scares are always welcome during this time, it’s important to remember that some comedic relief is always necessary. And speaking as someone who doesn’t particularly love the jaw-dropping, eye-covering, sleep-with-the-lights-on stories, I have been watching some of my favorite Halloween television episodes that aren’t scary, instead of the requisite screamfests. It’s worth mentioning that many of the episodes I’ve picked for this list come from shows that, as a whole, are definitely worth the watch anyway. Any time...

23 MINUTES AGO