Summer Kids Cafe to host Holiday Home tours
Bracelets available starting Saturday at the Cassiopeia Club Holiday Fair SKC boothBELOIT – On Dec. 3rd from 1-4 p.m., the first annual Summer Kids Café (SKC) Holiday Home Tour fundraiser will kickoff at the Stan and Marianne Sahlfeld home in Beloit. Bracelet sales will begin at the SKC “
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
