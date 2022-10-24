Read full article on original website
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
Southern Colorado man, woman identified in RTD shooting deaths
A man and a woman from Pueblo were identified as the two people killed in a late Tuesday-night shootout with Douglas County sheriff's deputies at RTD’s light rail station in Lone Tree. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the deaths of David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, in...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
FBI data shows rapid increase in violent crime in Colorado
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released some of their crime data for the year of 2021 and with 235 of 247 law enforcement agencies in Colorado accounted for, data appears to show that a rapid rise in violent crime continued last year. In past decades, violent crime in Colorado...
'No eviction without representation': Breaking down Denver Ballot Initiative 305
A ballot initiative in Denver aims to give renters more protection in court in the form of a guaranteed lawyer when facing eviction proceedings.
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
Time running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO, USA — One pile of money used to keep people housed during the pandemic is close to running out. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by federal money, would stop accepting new applications after Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case
DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Medicaid denials for Colorado children with severe disabilities set off “sheer panic” among parents
Parents of children with medical needs so severe they need round-the-clock nursing care at home are in “sheer panic” as the state Medicaid program notified them this fall that their services have been denied or reduced. At least 20 families have hired legal counsel to fight the denials...
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
‘Colorado Works’ is looking to expand to help more people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A non-profit that helps Coloradans get back on their feet after tough times is looking to expand its reach. The idea of this first started in 1995. Leaders of the non-profit 'Colorado Works' wanted to make sure there was a one-stop shop where people could come get a fresh haircut, clothes, The post ‘Colorado Works’ is looking to expand to help more people appeared first on KRDO.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Smoky Hill High School briefly placed on secure perimeter Thursday
A school in Aurora was placed on a secure perimeter Thursday while officers searched for an alleged suspicious man.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity
Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing. "Today was just monumental for...
Tiny home builder under criminal investigation, declares bankruptcy
A convicted felon who promised to build people their tiny dream home has instead filed for bankruptcy and faces an investigation by the Englewood Police Department.
