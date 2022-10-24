ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

abc12.com

15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in last weekend's shooting of his 15-year-old friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old man from Westland accused of killing Grand Blanc High School graduate Jacob Hills in late July will stand trial on murder charges. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial. He is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder and felony murder for Hills' death.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in Bay City standoff taken into custody

Police arrested a Bay City man who engaged in a standoff with police for several hours near the intersection of 14th and Garfield streets. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Saginaw man charged with shooting another man while parked in car

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after allegedly shooting another man in his leg. Steven R. Adams, 60, on Thursday, Oct. 27, appeared Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens for arraignment on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and four counts of felony firearm.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Family located after police find wandering child

FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the child reunited with family. Flint Police says that this is an active investigation and that CPS has been contacted. A little girl was found early Wednesday morning just before 6:00 am in the 2500 block of Paducah St., according to Flint Police.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Eviction notice leads to hours-long standoff in Bay City

Police and a landlord describe what started an hours-long standoff that started with an eviction notice and arrest warrant for a Bay City man. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

