abc12.com
15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in last weekend's shooting of his 15-year-old friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old man from Westland accused of killing Grand Blanc High School graduate Jacob Hills in late July will stand trial on murder charges. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial. He is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder and felony murder for Hills' death.
abc12.com
Suspect in Bay City standoff taken into custody
Police arrested a Bay City man who engaged in a standoff with police for several hours near the intersection of 14th and Garfield streets. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
Saginaw man charged with shooting another man while parked in car
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after allegedly shooting another man in his leg. Steven R. Adams, 60, on Thursday, Oct. 27, appeared Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens for arraignment on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and four counts of felony firearm.
abc12.com
Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
nbc25news.com
Family located after police find wandering child
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the child reunited with family. Flint Police says that this is an active investigation and that CPS has been contacted. A little girl was found early Wednesday morning just before 6:00 am in the 2500 block of Paducah St., according to Flint Police.
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
abc12.com
Eviction notice leads to hours-long standoff in Bay City
Police and a landlord describe what started an hours-long standoff that started with an eviction notice and arrest warrant for a Bay City man. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
abc12.com
Iosco County commissioner arraigned on impersonating police charge; bus video released
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details of the arrest of an Iosco County commissioner who investigators say impersonated a police officer as a school bus was detained for several minutes. Charles Finley, who is running for re-election, was arraigned today on that impersonating a police officer charge, and we...
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
abc12.com
'Aggressive' drivers frustrate Grand Blanc parents during school pickup
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Community Schools has canceled multiple bus routes since the start of the school year, frustrating parents as they try to get their kids to school and themselves to work. That frustration might be carrying over to the drop-off and pick-up lane. "It's very...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
WNEM
Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
