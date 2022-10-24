LOS ANGELES - Denise is the loving, easy-going big sister of this trio. She loves school and is interested in becoming a school teacher when she grows up, with social work being a second option she may consider. But when it comes to her brothers, Denise is quick to share the spotlight, highlighting Anthony’s love of all things soccer, and also reflecting on how she loves when, at the end of the day, German rattles on about all the activities he did throughout the day.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO