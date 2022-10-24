Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
ELON University
Cross-disciplinary collaboration leads to publication for DeBrew and Lindsey
Elon Department of Nursing faculty member Jacqueline DeBrew and Department of Strategic Communications faculty member Karen Lindsey have been notified their article, “Innovations in learning: The professional nursing project,” has been accepted for publication in Nursing Educational Perspectives, the research journal of the National League for Nursing. Publication...
ELON University
Handcrafted with heart: Father Peter Tremblay builds Torah ark for campus Jewish community
Elon University’s Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life is a hub for multifaith engagement on campus, with spaces designed to bring together people who hold a diversity of beliefs to engage in learning, understanding and conversation. And on Thursday, the center’s Sacred Space was home to a celebration...
ELON University
Hands-on work with medieval art shapes students’ understanding of history
It’s one thing to study premodern art in books or museums — secured behind ropes or glass — but quite another to hold it in your hands. A series of guest lecturers recently gave students in Elon’s Art History program the opportunity to pore over and page through rare, finely detailed facsimiles of medieval European manuscripts.
ELON University
Three faculty members awarded research grant for their advancements in physical therapy
The American Physical Therapy Association Academy of Pelvic Health awards an annual research grant to those investigating scientific topics that match its mission of advancing global excellence in abdominal and pelvic health through evidence-based practice, innovative education, research and social responsibility. This year, three Elon faculty members – Assistant Professor...
ELON University
Beta Alpha Psi named a ‘superior chapter’
Beta Alpha Psi (BAP), the honor organization for financial information students and professionals, recognized Elon’s Lambda Xi BAP chapter as a “Superior Chapter” for the 2021-22 academic year. “Under the leadership of Professor [Patty] Cox, the Lambda Xi chapter has far exceeded the baseline requirements of Beta...
ELON University
Campus neighborhoods invite the Elon community to trick-or-treat events
Elon University’s Residence Life Neighborhoods invite Elon faculty, staff, students, the local community and their families to take part in a safe and exciting Halloween experience with several on-campus trick-or-treat events. The events will take place throughout Halloween weekend in the Colonnades, East, Station at Mill Point and Loy...
ELON University
Elon to roll out updates to OnTrack for students, faculty and staff on Nov. 1
The Office of Information Technology is excited to announce two major changes coming to OnTrack on Tuesday, Nov. 1. At 4 p.m., the IT team will briefly take OnTrack offline. When the site comes back online, the OnTrack login experience will have changed, and OnTrack will have a more streamlined look and feel.
ELON University
Community Health Update for October 26
Key health information in this week’s update includes:. As we move into the season when influenza and other respiratory illnesses are anticipated to rise, local hospitals are experiencing an increase in cases of RSV, and we are continuing to experience cases of COVID-19 at a slow but steady level. Regional and state health officials monitor respiratory illnesses at urgent care and emergency departments. Student Health Services reports several cases of flu and influenza-like illness in October, earlier than most recent years. The CDC has a helpful website dedicated to the seasonal flu, including information about how to tell the difference between the flu and a cold and between the flu and COVID-19.
ELON University
Elon Express introduces new live tracking capabilities
A new live tracking app is making the Elon Express bus service even more convenient to riders. The university has partnered with Passio GO! to provide live updates on where Elon Express buses are on their routes and when riders can expect the bus to arrive at their stop. The app tracks buses on the Danieley Center, Haggard Avenue and University Drive routes.
Comments / 0