Key health information in this week’s update includes:. As we move into the season when influenza and other respiratory illnesses are anticipated to rise, local hospitals are experiencing an increase in cases of RSV, and we are continuing to experience cases of COVID-19 at a slow but steady level. Regional and state health officials monitor respiratory illnesses at urgent care and emergency departments. Student Health Services reports several cases of flu and influenza-like illness in October, earlier than most recent years. The CDC has a helpful website dedicated to the seasonal flu, including information about how to tell the difference between the flu and a cold and between the flu and COVID-19.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO