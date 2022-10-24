NORMAN – The Oklahoma Volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match to No. 13 Baylor Wednesday evening, falling to the Bears 3-1, inside McCasland Field House. "The message this week has been the heart and the hustle and so we really didn't rep fundamentally, we just played and competed," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "From a naked eye perspective, we competed really hard tonight. So as a coach, I can be proud, and we can coach to that. And that's something that the last couple of matches that we've played, we've felt as being a little inconsistent is our competitive effort and relentless pursuit to finish matches. We want to win so bad, and this team wants to get a win right now."

