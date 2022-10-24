Read full article on original website
Sooners Open Season with Crimson & Cream Dual
NORMAN- The Oklahoma wrestling team is set to host its annual Crimson & Cream Dual this Saturday at McCasland Field House. The dual begins at 11 a.m. with the final round estimated to start at 2 p.m. Admission to the event is free. The scrimmage will showcase 22 bouts and...
Oklahoma football: One player, one problem, one big prediction
This is Matt Campbell’s seventh season as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. He has faced the Oklahoma football team seven times in the previous six seasons and come away with two wins. That may not sound like any big deal except for the fact those two wins...
Oklahoma-Iowa State: One Big Thing
Winning games — at this point, nine of them — and getting to bowl practices in December are the only things that can save this season, starting Saturday at Iowa State.
Sooners Finish Fifth, Eighth at Big 12s
LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams competed in Lubbock, Texas, Friday morning at the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship. OU women's squad captured fifth place in the 6k with a total of 145 points. The Sooners best finish in seven years. Freshman Erin O'Brien clocked a personal-best time (21:40.2) and led the Sooners with a 19th-place finish. In addition, Jordyn Kaplan (21:40.2), Gabi Barrera (22:06.2), and Madeline Medina (22:11.4) also recorded personal bests.
Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition Set for Nov. 7
NORMAN – Oklahoma Athletics will host the Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the return of OU men's and women's basketball at Lloyd Noble Center. The festivities surrounding the games, hosted in partnership with the University of Oklahoma Student Government Association, will feature prizes,...
OU Closes Fall at Ka'anapali Classic in Hawaii
NORMAN — Oklahoma's will close its fall schedule this weekend at the Ka'anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii. The first round opens on Friday, Oct. 28 with teams playing 18 holes each day. The event, which the Sooners won in 2019, is contested over 54 holes at the Royal Ka'anapali...
OU Baseball Season Tickets on Sale Now
NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball season ticket packages for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets range from $90 to $200 per seat for the 30-game home slate. To reserve a seat, click here or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at (800) 456-4668. Click here for more information on OU baseball tickets.
Why Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are underachieving
What do Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M all have in common?. Outside of being four of the most storied programs throughout college football, all four have underachieved up to this point in 2022. Heading into this season, Notre Dame (5), Texas A&M (6) and Oklahoma (9) were all...
Sooners Fall in Regular Season Finale
AUSTIN — The Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 17 Texas in Austin in Thursday's regular season finale. The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1) competed with the Big 12 regular season champion Horns (13-1-4, 7-0-2), tallying eight shots to UT's 14, putting four looks on frame and controlling possesion for much of the second half.
Sooners Announce 2023 Schedule
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma baseball team will open the 2023 season at home and play 30 games at L. Dale Mitchell Park as part of a 56-game schedule announced Thursday by sixth-year head coach Skip Johnson. The Sooners are coming off a Big 12 tournament championship and a national runner-up finish.
Soccer Regular Season Concludes at Texas
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma soccer team returns to action in Austin on Thursday for the regular season finale at No. 17 Texas. OU (8-6-3, 3-4-2 Big 12) meets the Longhorns (12-1-4, 6-0-2) at 7 p.m. CT at Mike A Myers Stadium in Austin. The match can be seen via Longhorn Network.
Four-Star Running Back Kedrick Reescano Decommits from Michigan State Following OSU Visit
A four-star Michigan State commit was in Stillwater for an official visit this past weekend — and now he is no longer a Michigan State commit. Kedrick Reescano, a running back from New Caney, Texas, announced his decommitment from Michigan State on Thursday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Reescano is the No. 174 player in 247Sports Composite rankings.
Oklahoma football: What Sooner fans should know ahead of Saturday’s game
Iowa State has been an Oklahoma football whipping boy for close to 100 years. The Sooners have lost just seven times in 87 games between the two longtime conference foes. To further illustrate OU’s dominance over Iowa State, the Cyclones have won just three times against the Sooners since the 1961 season — in 1990, 2017 and 2020.
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ TV viewership still high despite disappointing record
The popular line from the movie “Field of Dreams” — “If you build it, he will come” — can also be used to describe the large television viewership for Oklahoma football. For the past three-quarters of a century, Oklahoma has been building and maintaining...
Sooners Battle, Fall to No. 13 Baylor
NORMAN – The Oklahoma Volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match to No. 13 Baylor Wednesday evening, falling to the Bears 3-1, inside McCasland Field House. "The message this week has been the heart and the hustle and so we really didn't rep fundamentally, we just played and competed," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "From a naked eye perspective, we competed really hard tonight. So as a coach, I can be proud, and we can coach to that. And that's something that the last couple of matches that we've played, we've felt as being a little inconsistent is our competitive effort and relentless pursuit to finish matches. We want to win so bad, and this team wants to get a win right now."
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
