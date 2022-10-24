ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

advantagenews.com

Madison County dives into $3.1 million renovation project

Madison County government is moving some offices around as it prepared for a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices are all going to have new locations. County Board member Mick Madison and chair of the facilities committee describes the effort:. To that end, he...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Early Voting at satellite locations in Madison County begins

Early voting is underway in Illinois, and in Madison County you can vote at a number of satellite locations. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Election Day have the option of finding a location near them, and the Madison County Clerk says you can do that by going online to her office's site.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Habitat for Humanity expands ReStore hours, inventory

Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture. Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Here’s what Madison County is doing for Halloween

Madison County cities have officially confirmed their events and trick-or-treating plans for Halloween, including Trunk-or-Treats for the kids and other fun, family friendly activities. Madison. Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department said the city is planning to observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and said officers will be...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

St. Clair Police Department’s Debrecht recognized by DEA for assistance in ‘large scale’ investigation

A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
wgel.com

Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM. The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.
AVISTON, IL
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

East Alton Halloween Parade is tonight

The 84th East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for tonight (Thursday). Members of the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location. Parade Chairman Steve Huck tells The Big Z there’s a small program and costume contest at the Legion...
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

New Drake Tire & Auto ownership continues company’s strong legacy

The number one reason people do business with an automotive repair shop is trust. Like any other investment, your vehicle is a valuable asset. Placing repairs and maintenance in experienced, knowledgeable hands and having trust in the people performing the service is a top priority for automobile owners. Drake Tire...
ALTON, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup

(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
CENTRALIA, IL

