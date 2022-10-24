COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville, in partnership with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, is organizing an awards dinner to celebrate the outstanding citizens, companies, and organizations that make Collinsville the wonderful community it has become! The Collinsville Community Awards Dinner will be held at Gateway Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, November 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm with a program starting at 6:15 pm. Served dinner will be caterer by Bella Milano.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO