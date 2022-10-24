ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

C3 Awards Recognize Local Hometown Heroes

COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville, in partnership with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, is organizing an awards dinner to celebrate the outstanding citizens, companies, and organizations that make Collinsville the wonderful community it has become! The Collinsville Community Awards Dinner will be held at Gateway Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, November 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm with a program starting at 6:15 pm. Served dinner will be caterer by Bella Milano.
Collinsville Girls Drop Match To Belleville East In Regional, But Young Team Looks Ahead To Bright Future

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High girls volleyball team ended their season on Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-14 loss to Belleville East in the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon regional semifinal at the OTHS Panther Dome, but showed vast improvement throughout the season, winning four of their last 10 matches to end the season with six wins.
Madison County’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is This Weekend

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County’s law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will operate a drop-off site for Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Edwardsville. Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Sheriff John Lakin and Coroner Steve Nonn will be operating...
