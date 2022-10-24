Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Collinsille Senior Center hosts fun Halloween party
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Senior Center is hosting a fun event today at the CSC. It begins at 10am.
Fall Festival tonight in Collinsville brings fun and games for the family
COLLINSVILLE - The Annual Fall Festival will be held tonight at Revive Church in Collinsville. This free event will begin at 6:30pm and run until 8:00pm Wednesday, October 26. Families from across the area can bring their children to experience games, inflatable slides, hayrides, bonfire, car smash and more. Don't...
Collinsville Girls Drop Match To Belleville East In Regional, But Young Team Looks Ahead To Bright Future
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High girls volleyball team ended their season on Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-14 loss to Belleville East in the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon regional semifinal at the OTHS Panther Dome, but showed vast improvement throughout the season, winning four of their last 10 matches to end the season with six wins.
C3 Awards Recognize Local Hometown Heroes
COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville, in partnership with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, is organizing an awards dinner to celebrate the outstanding citizens, companies, and organizations that make Collinsville the wonderful community it has become! The Collinsville Community Awards Dinner will be held at Gateway Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, November 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm with a program starting at 6:15 pm. Served dinner will be caterer by Bella Milano.
Collinsville Looks To Make History With First-Ever Postseason Win When Kahoks Host Boilermakers In First Round IHSA Playoff Game
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High football team has already made history with its second consecutive 8-1 season and will take its eight-game winning streak into the postseason as the Kahoks meet Bradley Bourbonnais in a first round IHSA Class 7A playoff game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Kahok Stadium. The game will be livestreamed on the Kahok Sports Network channel on YouTube, with Todd Duke on the call.
Isaiah Norton Is One Of Keys To Kahoks' Defensive Success, Looks Forward To Playoffs
COLLINSVILLE - Isaiah Norton, a junior linebacker/running back, has been one of the keys for the Collinsville Kahoks football team this season. Norton is a 5-foot-10, 205-pounder. The Collinsville defense has been stellar all season and Norton is one of the reasons. He also is one of the offensive weapons...
