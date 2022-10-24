ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broadstreetreview.com

The Weekly Roundup, October 26-November 1, 2022

Spooky season is upon us this week, and a few have shown up to help us celebrate. Penn Museum and the Delaware Art Museum host festivities for Día de los Muertos, the Shofuso Japanese House honors the supernatural creatures all around us, and cinéSPEAK hosts an assortment of films from Coraline to the underground cult classic Ganja and Hess. Outside of the scary, Theatre Exile opens Wolf Play and the Midtown Village Fall Festival returns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
broadstreetreview.com

Delaware Theatre Company presents Layon Gray’s Black Angels Over Tuskegee

Viola Davis recently said, “Critics absolutely serve no purpose.” This may be true to the actor, but maybe not so much for the audience. For my own second foray into theater critique for Broad Street Review, I headed to Wilmington for Delaware Theatre Company’s (DTC) production of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, and this one helped me to understand the job a bit more.
WILMINGTON, DE
broadstreetreview.com

John E. Dowell: Paths to Freedom

John E. Dowell stood at the edge of a cotton field ready for picking. As the evening sky turned pink, he peered into the thicket of soft puffs encased in knife-sharp bolls, and heard this question: “Would you have had the courage, the wisdom, the strength to break for freedom?” The Philadelphia photographer and master printer’s response is now on view at Penn’s Arthur Ross Gallery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy