Spooky season is upon us this week, and a few have shown up to help us celebrate. Penn Museum and the Delaware Art Museum host festivities for Día de los Muertos, the Shofuso Japanese House honors the supernatural creatures all around us, and cinéSPEAK hosts an assortment of films from Coraline to the underground cult classic Ganja and Hess. Outside of the scary, Theatre Exile opens Wolf Play and the Midtown Village Fall Festival returns.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO