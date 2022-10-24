The structure still stands, but the charred inside is damaged by fire, soot, chemicals and smoke. This is not how the Geitner family wanted to call it quits. For nearly 50 years, the family has owned the Logan Creek Grille in Jacksonport and its attached Fernwood Gardens Ballroom. The property also includes a 1,638-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment on the second floor, where current owners Bob and Mary Geitner raised their five children until the space became too small for the large clan.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO