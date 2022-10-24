Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Faith “Faye” M. Shaw
Faith “Faye” M. Shaw, 79, Algoma, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Kewaunee Health Services after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Clinton and Harriet (Van De Hey) Moreaux on July 29, 1943, in Appleton, WI. Two years after graduating from...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: William J. Patza
Born on January 19, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, Bill was the son of Joseph and Glenice (Simon) Patza. He left high school to enroll in the coast guard, where he served 2 years. He met Isobel Cleland in Door County, Sturgeon Bay, they married in 1962, had their daughter, Elizabeth, in 1963, and the rest is history.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson
Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch
Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD
Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: John Wesley Weborg
John Wesley Weborg, 91, of Sister Bay, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay at Door County Medical Center. John was born January 24, 1931, the son of the late Wallace and Gladys (Strandell) Weborg. John graduated from Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek. John married Lucille Pellett. She passed away in 2016.
Door County Pulse
Miriam Erickson Will Enter Library Hall of Fame
Longtime Gibraltar School librarian Miriam Erickson will soon add another honor to the long list of accolades she’s earned in a lifetime leading innovation in education. The Wisconsin Heritage Center has chosen Erickson as the 2022 inductee into the Wisconsin Library Hall of Fame – an honor bestowed upon those who have made exceptional contributions to statewide library service over a sustained period.
Door County Pulse
Outside Appearance Conceals Charred Inside of Mr. G’s
The structure still stands, but the charred inside is damaged by fire, soot, chemicals and smoke. This is not how the Geitner family wanted to call it quits. For nearly 50 years, the family has owned the Logan Creek Grille in Jacksonport and its attached Fernwood Gardens Ballroom. The property also includes a 1,638-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment on the second floor, where current owners Bob and Mary Geitner raised their five children until the space became too small for the large clan.
Door County Pulse
Ziesemer Wins Fall 50
There are faster ways to see the fall colors in Door County, but perhaps no better way. Zach Ziesemer, 32, took in 50 miles of splendor on foot Saturday, Oct. 22, to win the 16th Fall 50 race from Gills Rock to Sturgeon Bay, finishing in 6:11:38. That was 3:16 faster than 19-year-old Cody Arendt, and 4:08 faster than third-place finisher David Luy.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Disappointed by Removal of Library Display
I was so surprised and sorry to see that the Sturgeon Bay library’s excellent display of a baby’s development through the first nine months of its life was removed. I helped Dianne Zirbel put it up Oct. 3 between the entrance doors of the library with the library’s permission.
Door County Pulse
After the Curtain Call
As the leaves turn their autumnal hues and visitors head back home, the stages of many local theater companies go dark until the following summer. But the actors who light up those stages stay active and creative throughout the off-season, whether they leave along with the tourists or hunker down in Door County for the winter. Find out what some local favorites have planned.
Door County Pulse
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Evolves as Big Employer, Better Neighbor
Sturgeon Bay’s largest employer keeps expanding the business and doing so in a tidier fashion than it did during the 20th century. Since buying and uniting the 63-acre dry dock, repair and construction facility in January 2009, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has retained historical lines of business and expanded into new markets.
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: Halloween Highlights and A Fire at Mr. G’s
It’s a weekend of frightening fun in Door County, and Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. break down what they’re looking forward to, and Andrew airs his Halloween grievances. Then, they discuss the fire at Mr. G’s and the art of Nathan Hatch.
Door County Pulse
Exhibit, Workshop at Drömhus
Drömhus is presenting Something Wicked This Way Comes, a whimsical exhibit of mixed-media and assemblage by Teresa Ann Gifford. Attend an artist reception Oct. 28, 6-7 pm, followed by a story slam hosted by members of The Pearl, 7-9 pm. A haunted-mask workshop is also being offered Oct. 29,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Door County Pulse
Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday-season campaign is a major source of the funds that the organization uses to provide emergency services and financial support to area people who are in critical situations for rent, utilities, transportation or other urgent circumstances. All donations collected in Door County stay in the county.
Door County Pulse
Not Your Typical Third Wheel
Stone Harbor’s Halloween party features a third wheel you won’t want to ditch. The Third Wheels, featuring the voice of Carmyn Hoen of the popular cover duo Open Tab, will get you dancing with high-energy covers and awesome vocals Oct. 29, 8 pm, at Stone Harbor Restaurant and Pub, 107 N. 1st Ave. in Sturgeon Bay.
Door County Pulse
A Change of Course at Martinez Studio
Earlier this year, Sandra and Wence Martinez listed the Jacksonport home of Martinez Studio for sale. The esteemed artists had planned to close their Door County location and focus on their studio in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and in Wence’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico. But the artists who were...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Door County Pulse
Local Dentist Earns Fellowship Status
Dr. John T. Sledge of Dentistry by Design in Sister Bay has earned Fellowship status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, a nonprofit, global dental-education organization committed to improving dental implantology and communicating scientific knowledge about it. Fellowship designation requires active members to obtain formal dental-implant education and training,...
