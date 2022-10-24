On July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old woman and 19-year-old John Kentreal Hightower were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. On July 6, 2021, John Kentreal Hightower, died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 214-671-3584.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO