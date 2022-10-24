ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police Continue to investigate Homicide on Park Row

On July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old woman and 19-year-old John Kentreal Hightower were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. On July 6, 2021, John Kentreal Hightower, died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 214-671-3584.
Information Needed in Homicide at 3200 Vernon Ave

On October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Clarence Howard, a 48-year-old male, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 193813-2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Homicide on Elderoaks Lane

On October 25, 2022, Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested for Capital Murder. This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the homicide of Kerundra Green in June 2022. Update: July 22, 2022. On July 21, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 17-year-old for Capital Murder in the homicide...
